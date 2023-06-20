TurnKey Internet Expands to Europe with Latest Server Models

TurnKey Internet, a Colohouse Company, opens a hosting and bare metal location in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

ALBANY, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AMSIX—TurnKey Internet, a Colohouse Company and leading provider of colocation, cloud, bare metal and managed services, debuts its first European location to better service customer needs. The company’s carrier-neutral Amsterdam location is connected to over 115 networks and peering exchanges, including AMS-IX.

TurnKey Internet launched its latest enterprise servers featuring the 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors, adding cloud VPS. This allows for the expanded workload of applications and a new dedicated server product line designed to exceed the current and future demands of the company’s fast-paced customer base.

“Our European-based customers are creating agile and mission critical environments that require 24/7 multi-cloud and multi-geolocation. With the combined resources of TurnKey Internet and Colohouse, we were able to launch our new anchor site in the Netherlands,” said Kyle Verzello, Chief Operating Officer at TurnKey Internet, a Colohouse Company. “We know location matters regarding customer servers and data. Our enterprise series servers are built on a solid bare metal foundation to provide best-in-class features in multiple state-of-the-art data centers across the United States and now in Europe.”

“Deploying our cloud and bare metal server product line in Amsterdam allows lower latency connectivity to customers in the EU along with multi-continent redundancy and disaster recovery services to our existing customers in the US. This is a huge step forward in our company’s continued growth and expansion under Colohouse,” said Joe Schoonbeck, VP of Hosting at Colohouse. “The TurnKey Internet team puts its customers first and this expansion to Amsterdam is no exception. Our customers hosted in Amsterdam can expect the same level of industry-leading service, automation, and uptime as our US-based customers have come to expect and experience. Combined with the powerhouse performance and efficiency of the new R650xs, this new location provides a true TurnKey all-in-one platform.”

TurnKey Internet plans to continue its expansion efforts in Europe and Asia throughout 2023 and beyond with new product plans on the horizon. To learn more about TurnKey Internet’s services or to configure servers in Amsterdam, please visit wwww.turnkeyinternet.net/datacenters/Amsterdam.

About TurnKey Internet

Founded in 1999, TurnKey Internet is a full-service IT Hosting Solutions provider specializing in Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) to clients in more than 150 countries. Services offered include Cloud Hosting, Dedicated & Bare Metal Servers, Backup & Disaster Recovery, Online Storage, Web Hosting, Managed Hosting, and Hybrid Solutions. Headquartered in New York’s Tech Valley Region, TurnKey Internet takes pride in its customer focused 5-star experience that exceeds expectations by delivering outstanding quality, reliability, and value. TurnKey Internet always puts the customer experience first. TurnKey Internet is a Colohouse Company. For more information, please call (518) 618-0999 or visit www.turnkeyinternet.net.

About Colohouse

Colohouse provides a digital foundation that connects our customers with impactful technology solutions and services. Our managed data center and cloud infrastructure paired with key edge locations and reliable connectivity allow our customers to confidently scale their applications and data while optimizing for cost, performance, and security. For more information about Colohouse, please visit www.colohouse.com.

