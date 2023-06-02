Value Partners to Introduce Strategic Investment from GF Securities to Boost Business Development and Facilitate Long-term Growth

HONG KONG, Jun 2, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – Value Partners Group Limited (together with its subsidiaries, “Value Partners”, Hong Kong Stock Code: 806.HK) is pleased to announce the strategic investment by GF Holdings (Hong Kong) Corporation Limited (“GF Hong Kong”), a wholly owned subsidiary of GF Securities Co., Ltd. (“GF Securities”) into Value Partners. GF Hong Kong will purchase part of the equity holdings from two major shareholders of Value Partners, and is expected to hold 20.20% of Value Partners upon the completion of transaction. This transaction will enable Value Partners to further strengthen its position as a world-class Asia and China specialist asset manager to address the increasing investment needs from institutional and individual investors globally.

Charles LIN, Chief Executive Officer of GF Hong Kong, stated: “As one of China’s largest full-service financial institutions by asset size, GF Securities values the opportunity to collaborate with Value Partners as a strategic shareholder. The synergies we create will sharpen our competitive edges in wealth and asset management. The move is also in line with GF Securities’ strategy to expand the firm’s global footprints. We believe that with joint efforts, GF Securities will be able to further advance sustainable economic growth and capture financial opportunities in China’s Greater Bay Area.”

Dato’ Seri CHEAH Cheng Hye, Co-Chairman and Co-Chief Investment Officer at Value Partners, said: “As one of the largest independent asset managers in the Asia region with more than 30-year track record of delivering investment values to our clients, Value Partners is delighted to collaborate with GF Securities through this strategic investment. The partnership will not only significantly increase Value Partners’ reach to mainland Chinese investors, especially in the Greater Bay Area, through GF Securities’ strong distribution network, but also strengthen our investment capabilities across different asset classes in China. We are confident that our collaboration with GF Securities as a strategic shareholder can generate synergies and bring long-term and stable returns to the company’s shareholders and investors.”

Completion of the Transaction is subject to the satisfaction of conditions precedents, including obtaining necessary regulatory approvals and consents from and completion of registration, with relevant governmental and regulatory authorities. Exact shareholding and consideration is to be finalized upon completion.

Value Partners, one of Asia’s leading independent asset management firms, seeks to offer world-class investment services and products. Since its establishment in 1993, the Company has been a dedicated, specialist value investor in Greater China and Asia. In November 2007, Value Partners Group Limited became the first asset management firm to be listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock code: 806 HK). In addition to its Hong Kong headquarters, the firm operates in Shanghai, Shenzhen, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and London. Value Partners’ investment strategies cover equities, fixed income, multi-asset, alternatives, real estate and quantitative investment solutions, for institutional and individual clients in Asia-Pacific, Europe and the United States. Value Partners is one of the leaders in ESG investing in Greater China and is committed to developing its ESG capabilities further. For more information, please visit www.valuepartners-group.com.

Established in 1991, GF Securities Co., Ltd. is one of the first, full-service securities companies in China. The Company was successfully listed on the main boards of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (Stock code: 000776.SZ), and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock code: 1776.HK), in 2010 and 2015, respectively. With excellent business performance, continual optimised risk management and quality services, the Company has successfully achieved sustainable and steady development, and has become one of the most influential securities companies in China for years. As of December 31, 2022, the Company operated 338 branches and business departments, covering 31 provinces, cities, and autonomous regions throughout China. Its capital strength and profitability remain at the top among all listed securities companies in China. The Company actively fulfils its social responsibilities through “GF Securities Social Charity Foundation”, with its focus on poverty relief and provision of financial support for education, and practises social responsibilities on a voluntary basis, thus leading to the continuous increase in its reputation and brand influence.

