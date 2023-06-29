Vir Biotechnology Appoints Sasha Damouni Ellis as Executive Vice President and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced the appointment of Sasha Damouni Ellis as Executive Vice President and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, effective July 10, 2023. Ms. Damouni Ellis will be responsible for the Company’s strategic approach to corporate communications, government affairs, investor relations and patient advocacy, as well as for establishing Vir’s corporate social responsibility and environmental, social and governance efforts. She will report to Vir’s Chief Executive Officer Marianne De Backer, M.Sc., Ph.D., MBA, and will join the Company’s Executive Management Team.

“Sasha has an impressive track record as both a corporate communications and investor relations leader. Her insights and expertise will be invaluable to our executive team as we continue advancing our robust pipeline of innovative therapies aimed at the treatment of infectious diseases,” said Dr. De Backer.

“I’m honored to join Vir, a company with a strong clinical pipeline and an exciting future ahead targeting significant unmet medical needs around the world,” said Ms. Damouni Ellis. “I look forward to working with Marianne and the exceptional team and Board of Directors at Vir who have established a successful track record of scientific innovation, commitment to patients and a strong employee culture.”

Ms. Damouni Ellis joins Vir from Marinus Pharmaceuticals, where she served as Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations. Previously, she was Director of External Communications and Media Relations for Bayer U.S., where she drove external brand-building strategies in therapeutic areas of oncology, hemophilia, cardio-pulmonary, and women’s health. Earlier in her career, Ms. Damouni Ellis was a Senior Healthcare Journalist at Bloomberg News and Global Editor of BioPharm Insight, formerly a division of the Financial Times Group, which she launched in New York and London.

She earned her Master of Arts from City, University of London’s Graduate School of Journalism, in the United Kingdom, and her Bachelor of Arts Degree from Richmond, the American International University in London, United Kingdom.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology is a commercial-stage immunology company focused on combining immunologic insights with cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Vir has assembled four technology platforms that are designed to stimulate and enhance the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes. Its current development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting COVID-19, hepatitis B and D viruses, influenza A and human immunodeficiency virus. Vir routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website.

