Vroozi Achieves Highest User Adoption, Best Support Awards and More in G2’s Summer 2023 Market Report

The Intelligent Procure-to-Pay Platform Was Recognized by G2 With Three Badges in This Year’s Summer Report, Including “Highest User Adoption” in Procure to Pay, Purchasing, and Spend Management Categories, as Well as “Best Support” in Procure to Pay

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#P2P—Vroozi, the intelligent procure-to-pay platform, today announced it has achieved three awards by G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. In G2’s Summer 2023 Market Report, Vroozi was recognized for having the Highest User Adoption in Procure to Pay, Purchasing, and Spend Management; having the Best Support in Procure to Pay, and was also noted as a High Performer in Spend Management and Purchasing. Vroozi’s G2 badge wins in this year’s summer grid report validate the company’s commitment to customer satisfaction and providing a superior spend management solution in the highly competitive market of procure to pay.









“This recognition from G2 is further proof of our platform’s effectiveness, innovation, and positive impact to customers,” said Shaz Khan, CEO and Co-Founder at Vroozi. “It not only showcases Vroozi’s prowess in delivering fresh and intuitive experiences in eprocurement, marketplace, and accounts payable invoice automation but also serves as a powerful endorsement from our users. The G2 platform is widely recognized as one of the most trusted sources of unbiased reviews and rankings in the software space, which makes these awards a true testament to the unique value we deliver to our clients. With the addition of these three accolades, we will continue to build trust and confidence among our customers, partners, and prospects, demonstrating that Vroozi is a reliable and top-performing spend management and payables solution in the market.”

The G2 Summer 2023 Report is based on ratings by business professionals. Vroozi received 10 or more reviews and five responses for each of the usability-related questions to qualify for inclusion in the Usability Index.

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they’re rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews.”

In addition to the G2 awards, Vroozi was also recognized by Spend Matters as one of the featured procurement technology solutions in its biannual SolutionMap. Technology providers included in Spend Matters’ SolutionMap undergo the most rigorous functionality and capability assessment of procurement technology in the industry including 500+ RFI requirements across 12 source-to-pay (S2P) categories with in-depth solution demos and impartial, anonymized customer ratings. Both the G2 and Spend Matters recognitions signify Vroozi’s continued commitment to customer satisfaction and herald the company as a leading provider of procure-to-pay and spend management software.

“To have G2 honor Vroozi with Best Support in Procure to Pay highlights our ability to meet and exceed the expectations of our customers,” said Michael Jud, Senior Director of Customer Experience at Vroozi. “We have received countless customer reviews that point to the platform’s simplicity and ease-of-use. These customers have taken the time to share their positive experiences with our platform and continue to inspire us to push boundaries, refine our features, and deliver even greater value to our users. The recognition from G2 fuels our motivation to improve, innovate, and maintain the highest standards of quality and customer satisfaction.”

About G2

G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all of the Fortune 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

ABOUT VROOZI

Vroozi — the intelligent procure-to-pay platform — is the leading business spend management, marketplace, and accounts payable invoice automation platform for mid-market and enterprise organizations. Vroozi’s SpendTech® platform digitizes the procurement and vendor invoice management processes by leveraging AI and ML capabilities to intelligently orchestrate business processes while bringing powerful, enterprise-grade functionality to companies of all sizes. The digital platform reduces transaction costs, maximizes efficiency, and improves business margins while providing powerful financial insights to company stakeholders. Vroozi is designed for companies who want to manage all of their spend, drive end-user adoption with their employees, connect digitally with their suppliers, and maintain spend and payments visibility from anywhere, at any time. For more information, visit vroozi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

