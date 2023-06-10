WiseSight and T2 Systems, a Verra Mobility Company Have Created an Integration to Provide AI-Based Automated Enforcement for Surface Lots and Street Parking

Parking technology leaders are collaborating to provide automated enforcement using advanced AI technologies

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–WISESIGHT Technologies, a global leader for Imaging and Object-based tracking technologies for the parking industry has announced today, a new strategic integration with T2 Systems, a Verra Mobility Company (T2); the largest provider of parking and mobility solutions in North America.





The integration between the two technology leaders will provide municipalities and private parking operators with the ability to perform remote automated enforcement for On-street and Surface-lot parking, supporting parallel, angled, and perpendicular parking.

“This new integration between WiseSight and our UPsafety PE solution takes enforcement management to the next level by giving our customers the ability to gain a comprehensive insight into how each of their parking spaces is being utilized while providing them with a new way to automate their parking enforcement activities and increase enforcement efficiency,” said Zack Harmeyer, Sr. VP of Product for T2.

“It is great to bring two parking technology leaders together to support the increasing demand for enforcement automation,” said Levi Rinkoff, Executive VP and Head of WiseSight USA. “The integration between WiseSight and T2 will provide significant cost savings and increased revenues to the parking operator, increase safety, and simplify the overall management of parking. The outcome of this integration maximizes the efficiency of the parking management agency operations while capturing usage of all parking assets.”

About T2

T2 Systems, a Verra Mobility Company, is the largest provider of parking and mobility solutions in North America. With nearly 30 years in business, T2 now serves more than 2,000 customers and maintains the largest Customer Community with nearly 9,000 active members. T2 helps universities, municipalities, operators, healthcare campuses, and transportation hubs generate revenue and operate efficiently with a comprehensive, integrated suite of solutions featuring touchless and contactless capabilities. From curbside management to gateless, from mobile payments to transportation demand management, T2 strives to make every trip a smooth journey by streamlining the parking, mobility, and transportation experience with technology solutions that help organizations manage resources, achieve goals, and empower consumers with choices. For more information, visit – T2 Systems, a Verra Mobility Company to learn more.

About WISESIGHT

WISESIGHT is the leader in solutions for the parking and mobility industry. With its unique advanced video-based AI, WiseSight brings monitoring and enforcement of curbside and surface lots parking to the next level by identifying, reporting, and managing in real-time vehicle movement and parking. By leveraging WiseSight’s advanced AI with enforcement and mobile payment platforms, WiseSight increases revenue to the municipalities, parking asset owners, and operators by maximizing the potential of every single space, while keeping parking extremely simple for the drivers. Visit WISESIGHT to learn more.

