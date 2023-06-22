Workato’s Software License Optimization Accelerator Named “IT Asset Management Solution of the Year” by RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards

Annual awards recognize the world’s best technology powering remote work

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Workato, the leading AI-powered enterprise automation platform, today announced its Software License Optimization Accelerator has been named “IT Asset Management Solution of the Year” in the 2023 RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards.

The Remote Tech Breakthrough Awards recognize the top technology companies, solutions, and products in the remote technology industry today. Remote Tech Breakthrough is part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global market intelligence and recognition platform for today’s most competitive categories of technology. Founded in 2014, Tech Breakthrough creates market intelligence and industry recognition programs for companies ranging from Fortune 500 to early-stage startups in today’s most competitive technology sectors.

“Organizations that use hundreds of SaaS applications typically have to either purchase another to manage their software spend or build an in-house solution that aims to achieve similar results. With our Software License Optimization Accelerator, organizations now have a customizable, pre-packaged solution that is intended to help organizations move quickly in designing and implementing a best-in-class solution for managing software spend,” said Bernie Abraham, Senior Solutions Architect at Workato. “Our team is incredibly proud to be recognized as IT Asset Management Solution of the Year by RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards, which is proof that the work we do on the backend – designing, conceptualizing, configuring, testing, and deploying – is just as important. This is another testament to our team’s hard work in delivering customizable solutions to our customers who are continually looking for new ways to deliver more value out of their existing resources.”

The Software License Optimization Accelerator provides a pre-packaged solution to eliminate wasted spend that organizations can customize and deploy at scale. With a focus on software spend efficiencies, this accelerator analyzes usage based on custom criteria for each app to determine whether a license is unused or underutilized, which depending on the size of the company, can mean upwards of 1,000+ applications across an organization. Workato customers can quickly customize and deploy this accelerator at scale to more effectively manage application licenses across their organization.

Named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for iPaaS, Workato enables enterprises to automate their business processes across the organization by integrating their applications, data, and experiences. Designed with best-in-class security and governance, scalability, performance, and availability, Workato’s low-code, no-code platform makes it easy for IT and business teams to integrate their applications and automate their processes, drawing from thousands of automation “recipes” built by the Workato community. With Workato’s democratized approach to automation and integration, business technologists are empowered to fuel their organization’s digital transformation.

This announcement follows a year of milestones for the company which includes a partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), launching the first Automate World Tour, and releasing two industry reports, The Work Automation Index and the vendor-neutral State of Business Technology Report. In addition to being named “IT Asset Management Solution of the Year” by RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards, Workato also secured placement on the Wall Street Journal’s Top Financial Decisions Makers list, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and Forbes Cloud 100 rankings.

To learn more about Workato's accelerator and get started, visit here and here.

About Workato

The leader in AI-powered enterprise automation, Workato helps organizations drive business efficiency at scale without compromising security and governance. Built for Business and IT users, Workato is trusted by over 17,000 of the world’s top brands, including Broadcom, Intuit, and Box. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., Workato is backed by Altimeter Capital, Battery Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, Tiger Global, and Redpoint Ventures. For more information, visit workato.com or connect with us on social media:

