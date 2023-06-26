Press release – No. 7 / 2023

Zealand Pharma Submits Marketing Authorization Application for Dasiglucagon for Treatment of Severe Hypoglycemia in Diabetes to the European Medicines Agency

Copenhagen, Denmark June 26, 2023 – Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, today announced it has submitted a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for dasiglucagon injection for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia in adults, adolescents, and children aged 6 years and over with diabetes mellitus.

Dasiglucagon injection was approved by the U.S. FDA in March 2021 under the brand name Zegalogue®.

“We are very pleased to submit this marketing authorization application to the EMA for dasiglucagon as a rescue treatment for very low blood sugar in people with diabetes,” said Adam Steensberg, Chief Executive Officer of Zealand Pharma. “This is an important next step in achieving our ambition of bringing this product to many more patients around the world through our partnership with Novo Nordisk, a global leader in diabetes.”

About Dasiglucagon Injection

Dasiglucagon injection was approved under the brand name Zegalogue® by the U.S. FDA on March 22, 2021, for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia in pediatric and adult people with diabetes aged 6 years and above. Zegalogue® is available in the U.S. in both an auto injector and a prefilled syringe. The approval was based on results from three pivotal trials in adults and children with diabetes, showing a median time to blood glucose recovery from severe hypoglycemia of 10 minutes following injection of 0.6 mg/0.6 mL of dasiglucagon. In these Phase 3 trials, the most common adverse events reported (≥2%) were nausea, vomiting, headache, diarrhea, and injection site pain in adults; and nausea, vomiting, headache and injection site pain in pediatric patients.

Zegalogue® is a registered trademark of Novo Nordisk A/S.

About the Collaboration with Novo Nordisk

In September 2022, Zealand entered into a global license and development agreement with Novo Nordisk A/S to commercialize Zegalogue®. Under the terms of the agreement, Zealand is eligible to receive up to DKK 265 million in development, regulatory, manufacturing and sales-based milestones, as well as tiered royalties ranging from high single-digit to low double-digit percentages on worldwide net sales of Zegalogue® to be marketed by Novo Nordisk. Zealand is responsible for certain planned regulatory, development and manufacturing activities to support further development and approval outside of the U.S. Zealand retains all non-licensed intellectual property rights to the company’s other dasiglucagon development programs.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (“Zealand”) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development partnerships with a number of blue-chip pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Zealand has a team in the U.S. For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit http://www.zealandpharma.com .

