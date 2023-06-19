Zones’ IT Solutions Delivery Excellence Acknowledged Third Consecutive Year by CRN

AUBURN, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$IT #CRN–Zones, a Global Solution Provider of comprehensive IT services and solutions, proudly celebrates its third consecutive placement on CRN’s coveted Solution Provider (SP) 500 list for 2023. Ranking in the “Top #30”, Zones continues to establish itself as the gold standard for delivering exceptional IT solutions.





Zones earned its place at the top through its steadfast commitment to providing comprehensive IT services and groundbreaking solutions. Renowned for exceeding customer expectations, Zones possesses an in-depth understanding of organizations’ evolving needs, establishing itself as a trusted influencer within the IT industry and a driving force in the global technology supply chain. This accolade reaffirms Zones’ leadership in IT solutions and their consistent ability to deliver tangible value to clients.

“We are thrilled to be once again recognized as a global leader in IT services,” commented Derrek Hallock, President of Zones. “Our commitment to customers transcends mere problem-solving; we take a holistic approach to understand their unique needs and deliver comprehensive IT services and groundbreaking solutions. Our goal is to empower our clients by not only resolving their immediate challenges but also enabling them to save valuable time and resources, ultimately allowing them to focus on what truly matters—their core business.”

CRN’s 2023 Solution Provider 500 list will be available online at www.CRN.com/SP500, and a sampling of the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About Zones

Zones is a global provider of end-to-end IT solutions with an unmatched supply chain. Positioned to be the IT partner you need, Zones, a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) in business for over 35 years, specializes in Digital Workplace, Cloud & Data Center, Networking, Security, and Managed/Professional/Staffing services. Operating in more than 120 countries, leveraging a robust portfolio, and utilizing the highest certification levels from key partners, including Microsoft, Apple, Cisco, Lenovo, Adobe, and more, Zones has mastered the science of building digital infrastructures that change the way modern organizations do business. Whatever you need, you can Consider IT Done.

Visit the Zones Innovation Center, zones.com, or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

