11:11 Systems Expands Relationship with AWS to Extend Market Leading Data Protection Services Globally

Enhanced relationship provides customers with more choices, including new global access to 11:11 Services and the ability to standardize data protection across hybrid environments

FAIRFIELD, NJ.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–11:11 Systems (“11:11”), a managed infrastructure solutions provider, today announced that it has expanded its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) by joining the AWS Partner Network (APN) and will offer customers holistic data protection strategies that include additional Veeam Software solutions on AWS. The APN is a global community of AWS Partners that leverage programs, expertise, and resources to build, market and sell customer offerings.





“Extending our data protection services globally is the logical next step towards our mission to ensure that our customers’ networks and infrastructure are always running, accessible and protected,” said Brett Diamond, CEO, 11:11 Systems. “Expanding our relationship with AWS allows us to quickly deploy our award-winning data protection services to the geographies where our customers are doing business and across their entire IT portfolio, including their current and future cloud environments. This results in greater protection for our customers in an increasingly hostile cyber-security landscape.”

According to Gartner, the total projected worldwide end-user spending on public cloud services will reach a record $597.3 billion in 2023.*

11:11 Systems is a seven-time winner of the Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) Impact Partner of the Year award for North America.

“11:11 Systems’ reputation among customers—which is enhanced by its recent acquisitions of the Sungard AS’ Recovery and Cloud Managed Services businesses and iland—is renowned,” said Matt Kalmenson, vice president of Global Cloud and Service Providers, Veeam®. “The Veeam Cloud Protection Trends Report 2023 shows that 98% of organizations utilize a cloud-hosted infrastructure as part of their data protection and ransomware recovery strategy and this expanded relationship offers customers unlimited flexibility in executing against that strategy.”

The industry-leading combination of 11:11 Systems and Veeam technology offers customers comprehensive solutions and enhanced expertise to address escalating cyberattacks and protect their data, no matter where it lives. These solutions include:

* Gartner Press Release, Gartner Forecasts Worldwide Public Cloud End-User Spending to Reach Nearly $600 Billion in 2023, April 19, 2023 https://www.gartner.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/2023-04-19-gartner-forecasts-worldwide-public-cloud-end-user-spending-to-reach-nearly-600-billion-in-2023 Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

ABOUT 11:11 SYSTEMS

11:11 Systems is a managed infrastructure solutions provider that holistically addresses the challenges of next-generation managed cloud, connectivity and security requirements. The 11:11 model empowers customers and partners to “Rethink Connected,” which includes integrated services that deliver increased performance, optimization and savings. Learn more at 1111Systems.com.

