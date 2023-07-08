8×8 Enhances Customer and Employee Experiences Across Cloud Contact Center and Unified Communications Platform; Extends Global Reach to 59 Countries

Newest Capabilities Include Enhancements to 8×8 Supervisor Workspace, Analytics Tools and Reports, and Increased Global Connectivity

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform provider, today announced the latest customer and employee experience enhancements to the 8×8 XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™) cloud platform, including improvements to 8×8 Supervisor Workspace, contact center analytics tools, agent performance tracking capabilities, and streamlined customer journey mapping.





The 8×8 XCaaS platform Global Reach™ capabilities were also extended and will include the addition of South Korea. 8×8 now offers full cloud Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) support for multinational organizations with users in 59 countries around the world, offering local direct numbers, toll free numbers, and calling plans in addition to support for local emergency services.

New generally available updates for 8×8 Contact Center include:

Purpose-Built Experiences – Recently launched, 8×8 Supervisor Workspace is a purpose-built experience that blends analytics, performance management, and team admin capabilities into a single interface to provide increased efficiency and productivity, including the following features: Single pane of glass: consolidates visibility, insights, and operations from across 8×8 Contact Center. Embedded trend analysis: presents supervisors with instant insights to improve speed to correction and drive superior performance in the contact center. Personalized environments: transforms how contact center leaders can customize their workspace to manage teams and make decisions based upon individual needs and priorities – no coding required. User-friendly design and intuitive interface: accelerates on-boarding and allows supervisors to quickly ramp up. Accessibility: provides full support for hybrid contact centers and allows supervisors to work from anywhere, on any browser.

Recently launched, 8×8 Supervisor Workspace is a purpose-built experience that blends analytics, performance management, and team admin capabilities into a single interface to provide increased efficiency and productivity, including the following features: Customizable Reports Empower Contact Center Managers – Enhancements to analytics and reporting capabilities include increased customer experience details and new metrics for the agent performance real-time widget.

Enhancements to analytics and reporting capabilities include increased customer experience details and new metrics for the agent performance real-time widget. Deeper Integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 – Provides agents access to email for Microsoft Dynamics 365 in 8×8 Contact Center, queue name in auto call log, and the ability to display a new contact screen.

Provides agents access to email for Microsoft Dynamics 365 in 8×8 Contact Center, queue name in auto call log, and the ability to display a new contact screen. Increased 8×8 IVR Callback – The expiration time for callbacks has increased from six to 72 hours, providing customers with enhanced service.

Updates for 8×8 Unified Communications include:

8×8 Admin Console – Improvements include French language version, an updated storage policy interface to simplify the user experience, and the ability for system administrators to update Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) challenge frequency for all users.

Improvements include French language version, an updated storage policy interface to simplify the user experience, and the ability for system administrators to update Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) challenge frequency for all users. 8×8 Work – Enhancements to the 8×8 Work desktop, mobile and web experience, include a loading icon alert when answering or declining a call, deactivation of the Merge call button when a user is on a call and there are no other active or on-hold calls, dedicated avatar icons for Auto Attendants, Ring Groups, and Call Queues, call logs for Ring Groups displaying information based on what is selected by the admin, further accessibility for group messaging, and improved contact cards for users with 8×8 Work and 8×8 Contact Center licenses.

Enhancements to the 8×8 Work desktop, mobile and web experience, include a loading icon alert when answering or declining a call, deactivation of the Merge call button when a user is on a call and there are no other active or on-hold calls, dedicated avatar icons for Auto Attendants, Ring Groups, and Call Queues, call logs for Ring Groups displaying information based on what is selected by the admin, further accessibility for group messaging, and improved contact cards for users with 8×8 Work and 8×8 Contact Center licenses. 8×8 Web Dialer Chrome Extension – Now automatically highlights most phone numbers in a web browser for the user to dial directly from any web page or send SMS, without needing to switch apps. The web dialer can also initiate calls from 8×8 Work for Web when users do not have access to the 8×8 Work desktop application.

Now automatically highlights most phone numbers in a web browser for the user to dial directly from any web page or send SMS, without needing to switch apps. The web dialer can also initiate calls from 8×8 Work for Web when users do not have access to the 8×8 Work desktop application. 8×8 Work for Web Click-to-Call – Users can click-to-call in the web browser, eliminating the need to manually dial a number.

Enhancements to 8×8 CPaaS communications APIs include:

8×8 Connect Automated Data Center Region Detection – When activated, 8×8 Connect automatically determines the best data center location to process and store data with a lower latency. Alternatively, users can manually select the data center region that aligns most effectively with their business needs and eliminates the need for support tickets to switch data center regions.

When activated, 8×8 Connect automatically determines the best data center location to process and store data with a lower latency. Alternatively, users can manually select the data center region that aligns most effectively with their business needs and eliminates the need for support tickets to switch data center regions. Updated WhatsApp Templates – New use case based pricing for WhatsApp Business API offers businesses better cost control and budgeting predictability by encouraging efficient template use to enhance customer interactions and align costs with the types of conversations initiated.

“Regardless of where you’re located in the world or which department you sit in within an organization, having technology that enables consistent experiences is a must,” said Hunter Middleton, Chief Product Officer at 8×8, Inc. “We provide the solutions that organizations need to provide seamless, tailored experiences for their customers and employees. Our continued focus on innovation and advancing the 8×8 XCaaS platform demonstrates our commitment to providing our customers with the resources and tools they need.”

8×8 XCaaS includes integrated cloud contact center, business phone, video meetings, team chat, and SMS capabilities in a single-vendor solution. 8×8 XCaaS is built on a resilient, secure, and compliant platform, which offers the highest levels of reliability with financially backed, platform-wide 99.999 percent uptime SLA across an integrated cloud UCaaS and CCaaS solution.

8×8 customers can register for the 8×8 on-demand webinar to learn more about the latest customer and employee experience enhancements to the 8×8 XCaaS platform.

About 8×8 Inc.

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software as a Service provider of 8×8 XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™), an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and SMS solution built on one global cloud communications platform. 8×8 uniquely eliminates the silos between Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) to power the communications requirements of all employees globally as they work together to deliver differentiated customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.8×8.com, or follow 8×8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8×8®, 8×8 XCaaS™, eXperience Communications as a Service™, eXperience Communications Platform™ are trademarks of 8×8, Inc.

Contacts

8×8, Inc. Contacts:



Media:



[email protected]×8.com

Investor Relations:



[email protected]×8.com