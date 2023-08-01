Alight Expands Engagement Experience With Latest Release of Alight Worklife®

The second major release of Alight Worklife for 2023 builds on the platform’s AI foundation, comprehensive set of content and its extensive integrations





Introduces new capabilities and experience enhancements to boost employee wellbeing and employer business outcomes

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT), a leading cloud-based human capital and technology services provider, today announced the second major release of Alight Worklife, its employee experience platform, for 2023. The latest release delivers new digital experience features, expanded platform integrations and tooling, and enhanced guidance capabilities within the Alight Worklife platform to increase employee engagement, while providing employers with robust tools to increase the ROI of their HR and benefits programs.

“Alight Worklife continues to serve as a powerful employee engagement and experience platform that is delivering compelling business outcomes for our clients,” said Josh Welch, SVP of Product at Alight. “The latest release drives employee engagement further by delivering a great digital experience designed to connect employees to their wellbeing ecosystem, unlocking untapped value for both employees and employers. This is resonating across organizations as we see an increase in overall digital engagement traffic and mobile users and digital customer satisfaction scores remain very high. The momentum we’re seeing with Alight Worklife is truly exciting and we are thrilled to be delivering another release of exciting enhancements to our valued customers.”

Key innovation features of Alight Worklife – 2023 Release 2 include:

Mobile-enabled engagement: Alight Worklife’s mobile user engagement features continue to expand, aimed at simplifying access to important information and tasks anytime, anywhere. The Alight mobile app now features integrated to-dos across the HR and benefits ecosystem, new mobile-friendly employee journeys, and additional capabilities for embedded video communications. Alight’s AI-based virtual assistant, Ask Lisa , can now respond to even deeper employee inquiries with specific, personalized information such as spending account claim decisions to debit card status and even benefit payment information for inactive employees.

Alight Worklife’s mobile user engagement features continue to expand, aimed at simplifying access to important information and tasks anytime, anywhere. Enhanced platform tooling: This release introduces Alight’s Control Center, an all-new centralized, self-service administrator tooling suite fully integrated into the Alight Worklife platform. Alight’s Control Center integrates tools and insights for administrator roles to increase productivity and simplify daily administration through enhanced self-service technology. As part of the new Alight Control Center, administrators can more easily produce and manage Alight Worklife content through new creation tools, flexible configurations, easy step-by-step flows and upgraded security.

This release introduces Alight’s Control Center, an all-new centralized, self-service administrator tooling suite fully integrated into the Alight Worklife platform. Alight’s Control Center integrates tools and insights for administrator roles to increase productivity and simplify daily administration through enhanced self-service technology. As part of the new Alight Control Center, administrators can more easily produce and manage Alight Worklife content through new creation tools, flexible configurations, easy step-by-step flows and upgraded security. Expanded platform ecosystem: This latest release brings a significant expansion in partner integrations and content libraries that enable Alight’s portal experience and AI-based Program Optimization solution on Alight Worklife. The platform now integrates over 115 program detail pages across 65 vendors, enabling growing plug & play content and promotions for employer’s most important program investments.

This latest release brings a significant expansion in partner integrations and content libraries that enable Alight’s portal experience and AI-based Program Optimization solution on Alight Worklife. The platform now integrates over 115 program detail pages across 65 vendors, enabling growing plug & play content and promotions for employer’s most important program investments. New Journeys : Additional enhancements also include new Journeys for employees on Alight Worklife such as building and caring for your family, caring for your mind and body, and starting a new job. With these new Journeys, employers can create a highly personalized, guided experience in which employees can quickly find and utilize the programs that improve their personal and family wellbeing.

: Additional enhancements also include new Journeys for employees on Alight Worklife such as building and caring for your family, caring for your mind and body, and starting a new job. With these new Journeys, employers can create a highly personalized, guided experience in which employees can quickly find and utilize the programs that improve their personal and family wellbeing. Optimized health decisions: Alight Worklife users now have all-new, self-service features to help them optimize critical health and wellbeing decisions from enrollment through navigating personal health care needs for themselves and their families. Ask Lisa is now equipped to streamline the annual enrollment experience for employees with the option to easily re-enroll into their current benefit programs and contributions automatically through the digital assistant. As well, the benefits enrollment experience receives multiple upgrades to simplify, streamline, and maximize effectiveness of the benefit enrollment processes. For example, users can now easily restore enrollment progress, access additional plan design information during enrollment, and more effectively compare plan design changes year-over-year. Alight’s Health Navigation gains a brand-new digital Health Pro Connection experience, fully integrated into the Alight Worklife platform. Users needing guidance for their health care needs can now easily choose between new expanded self-service capabilities, or connect to personalized assistance with a live Health Pro. The new digital resource combines Alight’s Smart Select MD ® provider search, digital ID card, insurance details, integrated case management, and a Health Pro live message center to help users more effectively manage their complex health care needs.

Alight Worklife users now have all-new, self-service features to help them optimize critical health and wellbeing decisions from enrollment through navigating personal health care needs for themselves and their families. Advanced customer care technology: Alight has added new features for the live customer care channel, including new natural language technology and smart routing capabilities that more easily and seamlessly connect users to the right resource at a faster speed through new natural language and intent technology.

With a steadfast dedication to driving organizational outcomes and holistic employee wellbeing, the second release of Alight Worklife in 2023 is focused on further delivering unparalleled value to employers and their employees. Learn more about Alight Worklife at alight.com/alight-worklife.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the expectations regarding the performance and outlook for Alight’s business, financial results, liquidity and capital resources, and other non-historical statements, including statements with respect to anticipated utilization of and benefits derived from technology features and functionality provided by Alight. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “projects,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties including, among others, those described in the forward-looking statements can be found under the section entitled “Risk Factors” of Alight’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 1, 2023, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Alight’s filings with the SEC, which are, or will be, accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be considered along with other factors noted in this presentation and in Alight’s filings with the SEC. Alight undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Alight Solutions

Alight is a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider that powers confident health, wealth and wellbeing decisions for 36 million people and dependents. Our Alight Worklife® platform combines data and analytics with a simple, seamless user experience. Supported by our global delivery capabilities, Alight Worklife is transforming the employee experience for people around the world. With personalized, data-driven health, wealth, pay and wellbeing insights, Alight brings people the security of better outcomes and peace of mind throughout life’s big moments and most important decisions. Learn how Alight unlocks growth for organizations of all sizes at alight.com.

Contacts

Mariana Fischbach



[email protected]