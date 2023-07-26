Allogene Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 2, 2023

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T™) products for cancer, today announced that it will report second quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, after the close of the market. The announcement will be followed by a live audio webcast and conference call at 2:00 PM Pacific Time/5:00 PM Eastern Time.

The listen-only webcast will be made available on the Company’s website at www.allogene.com under the Investors tab in the News and Events section. A replay will be available on the Company’s website for approximately 30 days.

If you would like the option to ask a question on the conference call, please use this link to register. Upon registering for the conference call, you will receive a personal PIN to access the call.

Allogene Therapeutics, with headquarters in South San Francisco, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell (AlloCAR T™) products for cancer. Led by a management team with significant experience in cell therapy, Allogene is developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” CAR T cell candidates with the goal of delivering readily available cell therapy on-demand, more reliably, and at greater scale to more patients. For more information, please visit www.allogene.com, and follow @AllogeneTx on Twitter and LinkedIn.

