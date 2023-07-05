Altus Power, Inc. Announces Completion of 5 Megawatt Solar Array in New York

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE: AMPS), the premier independent developer, owner, and operator of commercial-scale solar facilities, today announced completion of the development and construction of a 4.8 megawatt (MW) ground-mounted solar array in Cayuga County, New York. The asset will be owned and operated by Altus Power and will generate clean electric power in support of New York’s community solar program, serving both municipal and residential customers.





“Altus Power continues to grow its audience of community solar customers across the country,” commented Lars Norell, Co-CEO of Altus Power. “Our team is focused on turning newly constructed assets into operation and we continue to bring more assets into construction, many of them in support of community solar programs that make solar power at a discount an option for anyone who receives electricity from their local electric utility company.”

The Cayuga County array is part of 15 megawatts Altus Power expects to complete across New York during 2023. New York is one of eight states where Altus Power serves or is currently constructing arrays to power community solar programs. Residential customers can download the Altus Power App from the Apple Store or Google Play Store to see if an Altus Power solar array is available for subscription in their local utility service-area.

About Altus Power, Inc.

Altus Power, based in Stamford, Conn., is the leading independent commercial-scale provider of clean electric power serving commercial, industrial, public sector and community solar customers with end-to-end solutions. Altus Power originates, develops, owns and operates locally-sited solar generation, energy storage and charging infrastructure across the nation. Visit www.altuspower.com to learn more.

Contacts

Altus Power Contacts:

Chris Shelton



Head of IR



[email protected]