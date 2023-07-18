Amarin Appoints Patrick Holt as President and Chief Executive Officer

DUBLIN, Ireland and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has appointed Patrick Holt as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Aaron Berg, who served as Interim President and CEO since April 2023, will remain with the Company in a senior leadership role.

Mr. Holt brings more than 25 years of leadership in the life sciences industry and significant international operating experience. He most recently served as president of Cordis, Cardinal Health’s global interventional cardiovascular business where he led a turnaround of the business, followed by a transaction process which led to its successful sale. Mr. Holt previously held a variety of senior executive positions across biopharmaceuticals and vaccines at Allergan and Merck.

“We are excited to welcome Pat as our new CEO,” said Odysseas Kostas, M.D., the Chairman of the Board. “Pat’s international and cardiovascular business experience and track record of turnaround success are exactly what the Company needs at this critical time. The Board looks forward to working with Pat to continue to put Amarin on the best path to maximizing shareholder value.”

Mr. Holt said, “The science at Amarin is compelling and aligned to a significant unmet need, and VASCEPA®/VAZKEPA® maintains meaningful untapped value given its clinical profile and proven cardiovascular risk reduction and outcomes. Decisive action is needed to realize Amarin’s full potential, and alongside the entire Amarin team, I am committed to realizing the opportunities inherent in the business to maximize value for patients, physicians, payors and shareholders. I look forward to working with the Board and leadership team as we evaluate and execute on all opportunities to enhance value.”

Dr. Kostas concluded, “On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Aaron for stepping up to lead when he did, working tirelessly over the last few months toward strengthening the Company’s global operations. We look forward to him continuing to contribute in an important way at Amarin.”

About Patrick Holt

Patrick Holt most recently served as president of Cordis, Cardinal Health’s global interventional cardiovascular business and as member of Cardinal Health Inc’s global operating committee. In this role, Mr. Holt led a successful turnaround that included a return to revenue growth, a refocused R&D strategy, as well as sustained enhancements in operational effectiveness delivering margin expansion. Subsequently, he led the transaction process which culminated in the sale of Cordis to Hellman & Friedman in 2021 for an enterprise value in excess of $1 billion. He also previously served as president of Cardinal Health in Asia-Pacific. Prior to his time at Cardinal Health, he served in a variety of senior executive positions across biopharmaceuticals and vaccines at Allergan and Merck. Mr. Holt is an independent non-executive director and audit committee member of Hugel, Inc., a publicly listed biopharmaceutical company and global leader in medical aesthetics. He earned a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and chemistry from Monash University, Australia and is a graduate of Harvard Business School.

About Amarin

Amarin is an innovative pharmaceutical company leading a new paradigm in cardiovascular disease management. Amarin is committed to increasing the scientific understanding of the cardiovascular risk that persists beyond traditional therapies and advancing the treatment of that risk for patients worldwide. Amarin has offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey in the United States, Dublin in Ireland, Zug in Switzerland, and other countries in Europe as well as commercial partners and suppliers around the world.

