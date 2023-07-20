American Banker Names Regions Bank’s Dr. Chun Schiros Among Most Powerful Women in Banking: Next

Schiros is the latest leader at Regions recognized as an emerging woman in leadership.









BIRMINGHAM, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regions Bank on Thursday announced American Banker magazine has named Dr. Chun Schiros, senior vice president and head of Enterprise Data Science for Regions, to its 2023 Most Powerful Women in Banking: Next list.

The distinction honors high-achieving women 40 years of age and under who have successfully executed major internal projects, initiated meaningful change within their banks, and are helping shape the future of the financial services industry. Schiros is the only data scientist in the banking industry to receive the recognition this year.

“Dr. Chun Schiros is one of the best, most talented data scientists in the entire banking sector, and Regions Bank – and our customers – are fortunate to have her leadership and expertise on our team,” said Manav Misra, chief Data and Analytics officer at Regions. “Chun’s work with data and analytics impacts all areas of the bank, helping our team serve customers in ways that better meet their individual financial goals. Additionally, Chun’s insights in the ethical use of AI and the importance of employing open, transparent methodologies in using data is helping shape the industry. We are proud of the American Banker recognition, and we congratulate Chun on this well-earned distinction.”

Schiros joined Regions in 2014 and currently leads Enterprise Data Science, where she oversees the development and execution of data science and Artificial Intelligence (AI) strategies. She manages multiple data science teams focused on building large-scale AI solutions using machine learning and statistical techniques. The goal of her work is to provide recommendations and innovative solutions that are purposeful, trustworthy and efficient for bankers to meet customer needs.

“Receiving this distinction from American Banker is truly an honor, though our greatest reward is when the solutions we develop help people and businesses accomplish their banking needs in simpler, more intuitive ways,” Schiros said. “Data and analytics are important parts of our lives, and using my experience to help make banking easier and more beneficial is my professional calling. Our clients turn to us to support their financial journey, and data and analytics are two important components of how we do that. I have always been interested in the story data helps us tell, so this recognition is a continuation of a lifetime of learning.”

Before assuming her current role in 2021, Schiros held a number of positions at Regions, including Data Science manager supporting Corporate Banking and Wealth Management and Model Risk Management and Validation manager. Prior to joining Regions, she served as a research scientist at UAB Medicine.

Schiros earned her doctorate in Electrical Engineering from Auburn University. In addition, she holds master’s degrees in Statistics and Electrical Engineering. She also earned a bachelor’s degree in Engineering from the Communication University of China.

A profile of Schiros is currently featured by American Banker, offering greater insights into her professional approach.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $154 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates more than 1,250 banking offices and more than 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

