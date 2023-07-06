Arrcus Showcases Cutting-Edge Networking Solutions at JANOG52 in Japan

News Summary





Arrcus routing and switching solutions to demonstrate cost-effective performance at Japan JANOG52 event

Arrcus’ ArcOS modernizes networks and addresses a wide array of operator and enterprise use cases

NAGASAKI, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arrcus, the hyperscale networking software company and a leader in core, edge and multi-cloud network infrastructure, is excited to announce its participation in the 52nd meeting of the Japan Network Operators’ Group (JANOG52) in Nagasaki, Japan. The event, which takes place from 5 – 7 July, brings together network operators, engineers, and industry experts to exchange knowledge and explore the latest advancements in networking technologies.

Arrcus will be exhibiting at booth 78 throughout the event, offering attendees the opportunity to discover its innovative solutions that empower the next generation of network infrastructure. As one of the fastest-growing companies in the networking industry, Arrcus has gained a reputation for delivering scalable, reliable, and cost-effective networking to meet the demanding needs of modern service provider and enterprise customers.

“JANOG brings together Japan’s most important network operators, engineers, and industry experts,” said Shekar Ayyar, CEO and chairman at Arrcus. “We are excited to showcase how Arrcus’ ArcOS based routing and switching can lower the capital and operational cost for datacenter, ISP, cloud and operator networks while helping drive greater value from their network investments through new services.”

During the event, Arrcus will be conducting demonstrations of its ArcOS and ACE (Arrcus Connected Edge) solutions. ArcOS is a microservices based programmable OS that modernizes networks from core to edge and multi-cloud for routing and switching.

Arrcus will highlight its commitment to open networking and interoperability by showcasing its support for standards-based protocols and technologies like BGP, OSPF, ISIS, SR-MPLS, and SRv6, providing network operators with the flexibility to build and manage networks that best suit their needs. Arrcus’ solutions are designed to enable organizations to embrace open networking principles, fostering innovation and avoiding vendor lock-in. Arrcus also continuously demonstrates interoperability with other prominent networking solutions through annual EANTC participation.

Arrcus brings together its foundational network operating system ArcOS, 5G and multi-cloud connectivity, and analytics and management technologies to address use cases such as: hyperscale data center networking with top-of-rack, leaf-and-spine architectures; service provider aggregation, core and edge routing leveraging technologies like segment routing; multi-access edge computing; 5G-XHaul for Open RAN; and multi-cloud networking (MCN).

As an active contributor to the networking community, Arrcus’ participation in JANOG52 underlines its dedication to knowledge sharing and collaboration. The company’s experts will be available throughout the event to engage in discussions, answer questions, and provide insights on topics ranging from network automation and orchestration to cloud-native networking and beyond.

To learn more about Arrcus and its revolutionary networking solutions, visit booth 78 at JANOG52 in Nagasaki.

