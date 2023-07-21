Avid’s Learning Summits Aim to Bridge Media and Entertainment Industry’s Skills Gap for Students and Educators

Avid hosts free full-day program July 29 at Musicians Institute in Los Angeles to prepare talented creative people for work in film, TV and music production

Learning about film and TV media creation Avid Learning Summits strengthen the connection among students, educators, jobseekers and employers in film, TV and music production. These free, full-day events are designed to inspire, educate and increase the flow of new video and audio editorial talent into the industry.

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avid® (NASDAQ: AVID) today announced the return of its Avid Learning Summit series to strengthen the connection among students, educators, jobseekers and employers in film, TV and music production. These free, full-day events are designed to inspire, educate and increase the flow of new video and audio editorial talent into the industry. The broad agenda includes career advice, professional networking and academic programming through the voices and experiences of high school and college faculty, celebrated creatives, media company leaders, and students at all levels.

Register now for The Avid Learning Summit taking place next Saturday, July 29, hosted at Musicians Institute College of Contemporary Music. Capacity is limited to ensure all attendees enjoy a day of personal engagement and interaction. Sessions will deliver a range of actionable learning, personal development and creative inspiration including:

The unique story of the picture and sound editing collaboration behind the extremely popular Ted Lasso streaming TV series, as told by its Emmy®-winning team in a panel session sponsored by Warner Bros. Post Production Creative Services;

Guidance on how creative individuals can elevate their presence with powerful personal branding that amplifies their value and wins jobs in today’s creative gig economy;

Insights straight from hiring managers at studios and media companies about whom they seek to hire and why, and what educational institutions can do to prepare students for the creative workplace;

Exploring the tools of media production and the vocational influence of technological megatrends like remote working, cloud and artificial intelligence.

Attendees will also be introduced to the full suite of benefits of the new Avid Learning Affiliate program—the no-cost, no-obligation way for colleges, universities and other post-secondary institutions to gain access to free software, plus a range of teaching and learning resources, including comprehensive “Getting Started” training, free tips and techniques content and lesson plans, plus structured courses available via Avid Learning Central, Avid’s eLearning platform. Participating schools become part of the vibrant, global community of hundreds of institutions and thousands of educators committed to strong academics and career preparation built on proficiency in the technologies specified by video and audio production professionals everywhere.

Bryan Castle Jr., Senior Director of Global Learning Partnerships, Avid, said:

“Today’s high demand for talented people to edit and produce content does not mean that hiring standards are wavering. In fact, the threshold for a successful career is higher than ever. Educators and students alike have a lot on their plates just with getting their arms around building technical aptitude and confident creative expression. We’ve brought our summits back in a way that brings all of the constituents together for a clear view of how each can contribute and forge ahead.”

Founded in the heart of Hollywood in 1977, Avid Learning Partner Musicians Institute is a college of contemporary music built on the idea that musicians should teach—and learn from—other musicians in a creative, supportive environment.

Details are coming soon for Avid Learning Summit London, to be hosted by Avid Learning Partner Ravensbourne University, on September 9.

Avid Powers Greater Creators

People who create media for a living become greater creators with Avid’s award-winning technology solutions to make, manage and monetize today’s most celebrated video and audio content—from iconic movies and binge-worthy TV series, to network news and sports, to recorded music and the live stage. What began more than 30 years ago with our invention of nonlinear digital video editing has led to individual artists, creative teams and organizations everywhere subscribing to our powerful tools and collaborating securely in the cloud. We continue to re-imagine the many ways editors, musicians, producers, journalists, and other content creators will bring their stories to life. Discover the possibilities at avid.com in the conversation on social media with the multitude of brilliant creative people who choose Avid for a lifetime of success.

© 2023 Avid Technology, Inc., Avid, and its logo are property of Avid. All rights reserved. Emmy® is a trademark of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. Other trademarks are property of their respective owners. Product features, specifications, system requirements and availability are subject to change without notice.

PR Contacts

Avid

Dave Smith – Americas

[email protected]

978.502.9607

Avid

Neil Beston – EMEA/ANZ

[email protected]

+44 (0) 7770 644 136

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry (Avid’s PR agency)

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/16e74e4d-6093-4c50-a39e-6cb1f6826b11