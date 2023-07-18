Banyan Treatment Centers Names John Sory as Chief Executive Officer

Founder Joe Tuttle Becomes Board Director

POMPANO BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Banyan Treatment Centers, LLC. (“Banyan Treatment Centers” or “Banyan”), the leading network of substance use disorder (“SUD”) facilities nationwide, today announced the appointment of John Sory as Chief Executive Officer, effective Monday, July 17th, 2023. Joe Tuttle, current CEO and Founder of Banyan, will remain with Banyan and transition to an executive leadership position on the Board of Directors. Going forward, Sory will work closely with Tuttle and the existing management team to lead the company into its next phase of growth.

Sory brings to Banyan more than 30 years of experience across the healthcare industry and managing large health systems. Previously, he has held executive leadership positions at high-growth companies in healthcare delivery, health technology and related health services including serving as CEO of Vohra Wound Physicians, the largest wound care physician group in the US; Chief Executive of the University of Miami Health System’s (UHealth) Regional Alliance, the leading integrated delivery system in south Florida; Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer of eResearch Technology, a global leader in clinical research services; and in various leadership roles over a 15-year career at Pfizer Health Solutions, a designer and operator of population health, health information technologies, and chronic disease management services in the US and Europe.

“Banyan presents a unique opportunity to deliver transformative care for chronically underserved populations,” said Sory. “Throughout my career in healthcare, I have grown passionate about the optimal patient care we can deliver through population health strategies. By prioritizing mental health and focusing on behavioral issues delivered through a broad set of services, Banyan’s approach has created positive outcomes for thousands of patients, many of whom have struggled to find high quality care. Joe and the team have done a remarkable job building Banyan into a leader in substance use disorder treatment, and I look forward to accelerating that momentum and further scaling our impact.”

Founded by Tuttle in 2014, Banyan Treatment Centers has set an exceptional standard within the SUD industry, providing a full continuum-of-care for patients suffering from addiction across 16 facilities in eight states. Banyan provides superior clinical outcomes across medically monitored detox, residential, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, and telemedicine services. Patients suffering from SUD are a particularly vulnerable patient population facing hurdles, including socioeconomic status and social stigma surrounding substance use, conspiring to limit access to the care they need. An estimated 40 million Americans suffer from SUD and only 7% of them receive treatment.

Tuttle said, “Banyan was built on the passion to deliver high quality and compassionate care to people who suffer from substance use disorder. As we continue to scale our platform and expand our reach, our people and our patients will benefit immensely from John’s 30 years of experience managing and growing health programs. I look forward to partnering with John in my new role on the Board, leveraging both his experience and the capabilities of our new investor, The Rise Fund, to continue to stem the addiction crisis in the US through high-quality treatment.”

Last month, The Rise Fund, TPG’s multi-sector global impact investing strategy, made a significant investment in Banyan. The investment furthers The Rise Fund’s thematic focus on widening healthcare access for underserved populations around the world.

About Banyan Treatment Centers

Banyan Treatment Centers is one of the fastest growing drug, alcohol, and mental health addiction treatment centers. With sixteen locations across the US and growing, Banyan Treatment Center stands as a leader in providing growth through recovery by offering clients all levels of care including detox, residential, partial hospitalization programming, stabilization, intensive outpatient services, mental health services and more. Banyan’s treatment team is comprised of master’s level, state licensed, and PhD. level clinicians who take pride in bringing clients the highest standards of individualized, custom treatment plans. To learn more about Banyan Treatment Centers, please visit the organization’s media section or addiction blog. If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction or mental health issues, please call Banyan today at (888) 230- 3122.

About The Rise Funds

The Rise Funds are a core pillar of TPG Rise, TPG’s global impact investing platform. Founded in 2016 by TPG in partnership with Bono and Jeff Skoll, The Rise Funds invest behind impact entrepreneurs and growth-stage, high potential, mission-driven companies that are focused on achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. The Rise Funds deliver capabilities and expertise across a wide variety of sectors and countries at scale, focusing on opportunities in climate and conservation, education, food and agriculture, financial inclusion, healthcare, and impact services.

With approximately $17 billion in assets across The Rise Funds, TPG Rise Climate, and the Evercare Health Fund, the TPG Rise platform is one of the world’s largest private markets impact investing platforms committed to achieving measurable, positive social and environmental outcomes alongside competitive financial returns.

For more information, visit therisefund.com or @therisefund on Instagram.

