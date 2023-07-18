Beanfield joins Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams to enhance their portfolio of voice-enabled UCaaS solutions

The telecom is now among a select few Canadian operators to provide operator-managed interconnection services to Microsoft Teams Phone

TORONTO, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Beanfield is thrilled to announce that they will join a select group of telecommunications operators providing Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams.

Beanfield will leverage Operator Connect as part of a comprehensive set of services for organizations transitioning from traditional office phone systems to cloud-based Teams Phone. Beanfield’s Managed Calling for Microsoft Teams is a fully managed deep calling integration for Microsoft Teams to provide a better Microsoft Teams Phone experience for our customers.

Operator Connect is part of Microsoft’s global strategy for enhancing the integration of telecom services with Microsoft Teams Phone, including very stringent requirements. Operator Connect distinguishes itself from traditional Direct Routing solutions by having all telecom services connect directly to Microsoft Azure, cloud to cloud, over fully managed, resilient connections. It also greatly simplifies on-going user administration for IT staff. Beanfield has the distinction of being the third Canadian telecommunications company to become an Operator Connect Partner since the program launched in 2021.

Beanfield has been at the forefront of developing fully-integrated unified communications solutions to address the needs of remote-enabled companies. They have set themselves apart with their customer-centric approach. “We realized that the process of unifying communications tools is an overwhelming task for IT teams with limited telephony experience,” says Dan Armstrong, CEO at Beanfield. “Our approach seeks to relieve IT teams of the operational and support overhead that comes with adopting and managing these solutions. Our in-depth business mapping processes and our white-gloved cutover and on-boarding service assure a seamless transition from legacy systems to full UCaaS.”

Beanfield’s intuitive self-serve portal leverages the Ribbon Connect for Operator Connect solution and makes it simple for administrators to make day-to-day changes, like onboarding new users. With the tight integration that Operator Connect enables, Beanfield can manage all the complex telecom features, like auto-attendants and call queues, within Teams on their customers’ behalf at no extra cost. Beanfield will also manage everything infrastructure-related, like uptime reliability, quality of service, security, and high-touch on-going support.

Beanfield’s focus on making the migration to Teams Phone easy for businesses is very much in keeping with Microsoft’s vision for Operator Connect,” said Taimoor Husain, Modern Workplace Strategy and GTM Lead, Telcos at Microsoft. “We’re excited to offer Canadian businesses additional telecom provider choices and we’re confident that Beanfield’s commitment to providing local support makes the adoption of Teams Phone even more compelling.”

About Beanfield

Founded in 1988 by CEO, Dan Armstrong, Beanfield is a privately held Canadian-operated company with more than 500 employees. It designs, builds, owns and operates the largest independent fibre-optic network in Toronto and Montreal, with recent expansion to Vancouver. Committed to affordable urban connectivity, Beanfield connects more than 3600 commercial and residential buildings across its portfolio. All design, construction, installation and customer experience teams are in-house, ensuring an efficient and streamlined experience. Beanfield is a telecommunications company unlike the rest, and recognizes the importance of connecting communities, not just networks. That’s How It Should Be.

Beanfield is a portfolio company of Digital Bridge, a global investment firm dedicated to strategic opportunities in digital infrastructure.