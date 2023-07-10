Bitwarden Recognized as a Leading High Performer in the G2 Enterprise Grid® Report for Password Managers

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bitwarden, the leading open source password manager trusted by millions of individuals and businesses, announced today its recognition as the top performer in the G2 Enterprise Grid® Report for Password Managers. Consistently recognized as a leader in past G2 reports, Bitwarden has now surpassed all major competitors, to claim the top score in user satisfaction and performance for enterprise.









G2, the largest and most trusted software marketplace globally, ranks software products based on user reviews from its extensive community. These reviews are further enhanced by aggregated data from social networks and other online sources, ensuring the accuracy and richness of user testimonies.

In G2’s Summer 2023 Enterprise Grid® Report for Password Managers, Bitwarden rated highest among all password managers in enterprise user satisfaction. G2 reviewers use various satisfaction ratings to measure how well SaaS tools meet their requirements. Among these ratings is the Net Promoter Score (NPS), which measures how likely users are to recommend the product. Bitwarden had an NPS of 85, the highest score of those measured.

Bitwarden also scored at the top of other satisfaction measures, including:

Product Going in Right Direction – 98%

Meets Requirements – 94%

Quality of Support – 94%

Ease of Use – 95%

The report evaluates password managers across three feature categories: Usability & Access, Security Measures, and Storage. Bitwarden outperformed all other password managers in Usability & Access and Security Measures. Additionally, Bitwarden secured the top ranking in other enterprise-related categories, including ease of use, password generator, and file storage.

“We take great pride in being recognized as the highest performer in the G2 Enterprise Grid® Report. This acknowledgment validates our commitment to delivering exceptional business password management solutions that prioritize security, collaboration, and user satisfaction,” said Michael Crandell, CEO of Bitwarden. “The success of Bitwarden in the Enterprise Grid® Report stems from a comprehensive set of features and benefits that meet the diverse needs of enterprises. By addressing common challenges such as password reuse, password fatigue, and unsecure credential sharing among employees, Bitwarden helps organizations strengthen their security posture while streamlining workflows.”

Start a free 7-day trial for business plans at https://bitwarden.com/pricing/business/.

To talk to a sales and channel representative, contact Bitwarden: https://bitwarden.com/contact/.

ABOUT BITWARDEN

Bitwarden empowers enterprises, developers, and individuals to safely store and share sensitive data. With a transparent, open source approach to password management, secrets management, and passwordless innovations, Bitwarden makes it easy for users to extend robust security practices to all of their online experiences. Founded in 2016, Bitwarden is supported by a passionate global community of security experts and enthusiasts. The company is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California and has a globally distributed team. Learn more at bitwarden.com.

