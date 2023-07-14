BlackRock Debuts Its First ETF Models for Canadian Financial Advisors

Launches iShares Strategic Allocation ETF Models, available on select platforms

TORONTO, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, BlackRock brings five new model portfolios constructed using exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) to Canada to further support Canadian advisors. The iShares Strategic Allocation ETF Models (collectively the “iShares ETF Models”) provide access to highly diversified portfolios of global stocks and bonds at low cost, leveraging the breadth of iShares ETFs.

iShares ETF Models

iShares 20/80 Strategic Allocation ETF Model

iShares 40/60 Strategic Allocation ETF Model

iShares 60/40 Strategic Allocation ETF Model

iShares 80/20 Strategic Allocation ETF Model

iShares 100/0 Strategic Allocation ETF Model

These all-in-one, global multi-asset iShares ETF Models are available on select platforms today; the new models will be provided by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc.

Helen Hayes, Head of iShares Canada, BlackRock:

“The launch of the iShares Strategic Allocation ETF Models in Canada is another way we continue to support financial advisors; model portfolios enable advisors to scale their business, while helping clients work toward their investment goals. The iShares ETF Models allow Canadian advisors and their clients to achieve instant diversification across geographies and asset classes and access thousands of stocks and bonds in one simplified decision.”

Providing Support for the Canadian Financial Advisor through the RBC iShares Alliance

In January 2019, RBC GAM and BlackRock Canada formed an industry first ETF strategic alliance, taking a combined global and local approach to bring together BlackRock’s and RBC Global Asset Management’s (RBC GAM) complementary strengths for the benefit of financial advisors in Canada.

RBC iShares aims to help clients achieve their investment objectives by empowering them to build efficient portfolios and take control of their financial futures. RBC iShares is committed to delivering a truly differentiated ETF experience and positive outcomes for clients

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares ETFs

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 1300+ ETFs and US$3.07 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2023, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 97,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada’s biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com. We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes money managers BlueBay and Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management. RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manage approximately $525 billion in assets and have approximately 1,500 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

RBC iShares ETFs are comprised of RBC ETFs managed by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. and iShares ETFs managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

® / TM Trademark(s) of Royal Bank of Canada. Used under licence. iSHARES and BLACKROCK are registered trademarks of BlackRock, Inc., or its subsidiaries in the United States and elsewhere. Used with permission. © 2023 BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited. All rights reserved.