Blameless Extends Integration with ServiceNow to Synchronize Retrospectives and Problem Management

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blameless , the leading reliability management platform, today announces a significant expansion to their integration with ServiceNow , the cloud computing platform that helps companies manage digital workflows for enterprise operations. With this expansion of the connection between both platforms, users can now leverage Blameless to operationalize their use of retrospectives without compromising their standards for data governance and compliance defined within ServiceNow. This comes in addition to the already widely adopted connection between the Blameless incident response workflow and ServiceNow’s incident ticketing system.

The Blameless and ServiceNow Integration

Last summer , Blameless announced an integration to ServiceNow’s incident management ticketing solution to help DevOps and SRE teams streamline incident ticketing workflows and reduce future repeat incidents.

By extending the integration to encompass ServiceNow problem management, Blameless has made it simpler for engineering teams to carry their incident response workflow all the way from acknowledgement through retrospective and corrective action within Blameless. The outputs of that process are then automatically delivered into ServiceNow to eliminate any necessary double entry. This allows organizations who utilize both systems to capture all the benefits of leveraging Blameless’ best in class retrospective tools to save them time and energy without compromising their data governance and compliance requirements defined in ServiceNow.

Additionally, users of ServiceNow who turn to Blameless for a superior retrospective experience will additionally be able to lean into the Blameless Slackbot for incident management, which automates most of the heavy lifting of retrospective creation and informs the rest. Retrospectives then push data into ServiceNow problem management to close the loop for engineering teams from response to root cause analysis and response or mitigation.

Essential Benefits and Capabilities of the Integration Extension

Auto-create a Problem ticket: Blameless automatically creates a problem ticket when an incident is started from ServiceNow, Slack, Microsoft Teams, or the web user interface, and then links the ServiceNow incident to the Problem ticket.

Blameless automatically creates a problem ticket when an incident is started from ServiceNow, Slack, Microsoft Teams, or the web user interface, and then links the ServiceNow incident to the Problem ticket. Link to the Problem ticket from the Retrospective: Blameless Retrospective users are able to navigate to the problem ticket with a link from the Retrospective page in the Blameless web user interface.

Blameless Retrospective users are able to navigate to the problem ticket with a link from the Retrospective page in the Blameless web user interface. Enable/Disable auto-creation of Problem tickets: Administrators have the option to enable/disable the auto-creation of a Problem ticket at the ServiceNow integration settings level.

Administrators have the option to enable/disable the auto-creation of a Problem ticket at the ServiceNow integration settings level. Configurable Retrospective custom fields : Users are asked to capture specific and higher quality data during retrospectives. Under the Retrospective settings, a list of custom fields of various types (short-text, paragraph, single/multiple choices) can be configured to enforce such best practices for all or specific retrospectives depending on the severity and type of the incidents. Additionally and optionally, when mapped to ServiceNow Problem custom fields, such retrospective data can be automatically updated into ServiceNow Problems custom fields.

: Users are asked to capture specific and higher quality data during retrospectives. Under the Retrospective settings, a list of custom fields of various types (short-text, paragraph, single/multiple choices) can be configured to enforce such best practices for all or specific retrospectives depending on the severity and type of the incidents. Additionally and optionally, when mapped to ServiceNow Problem custom fields, such retrospective data can be automatically updated into ServiceNow Problems custom fields. Reporting Retrospective custom fields via Reliability Insights: With this wealth of historical information gathered automatically and manually into Retrospectives, Blameless provides a powerful framework to Engineering organizations to further learn and improve upon incidents by extracting key insights using Reliability Insights, Blameless’s embedded data analytics and reporting tool.

“We are beyond excited to be fully integrated with ServiceNow finally. Synchronizing our Retrospectives with their Problem Management in addition to Incident Management allows our customers to bring their full incident response workflow into Blameless without compromising their use of ServiceNow for data governance and compliance. It really allows our customers to benefit from the best of both worlds,” said Jim Gochee, CEO of Blameless. “Our goal is to support engineering teams by providing them with a seamless workflow when dealing with the incident management process from beginning to end.”

For more information about the new Blameless integration extension with ServiceNow, please visit the website HERE .

