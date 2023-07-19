Boardsi Announces Sponsorship of Teqball Champions Carolyn Greco and Frank Diaz

Las Vegas, Nevada–(Newsfile Corp. – July 19, 2023) – Boardsi, the leading platform connecting executives and companies, is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of Teqball champions, Carolyn Greco and Frank Diaz. Carolyn recently made history by winning the USA’s first-ever World Champions gold medal in 2023. This sponsorship marks an exciting partnership between Boardsi and two exceptional athletes who embody determination, teamwork, and a drive for excellence.

Teqball, a fast-growing sport that combines football and table tennis requires precision, agility, and a strong bond between teammates. Carolyn and Frank have not only mastered the sport but also forged a powerful partnership as life partners and teammates. Their remarkable journey has been filled with challenges, victories, and unforgettable experiences that have brought them closer together.

Speaking about their unique relationship, Carolyn shares, “It definitely comes with its challenges, but I think that there is more positive than negative in the situation just because we’re best friends. We get to train with each other every day. We get to travel all over the world together in the sport. There are just so many beautiful experiences that we’ve had by playing Teqball together. And on the flip side, I do feel that it’s almost like a yin and yang situation where the high highs come with low lows. And when you go after something that you love, you’re not actually going to have losses and failures along the way. But yes, we do sometimes take the losses home, and it does translate into our personal lives for sure because we’re crossing that boundary of teammates and life partners. Overall, I think the experience is more positive than negative. And when you are experiencing something negative, it’s better when you have your partner in your corner. Whenever I’m dealing with some loss or maybe it was a really hard moment in a game, I know that Frankie is in my corner experiencing it and holding my hand along the way. So I wouldn’t change it for anything.”

Carolyn’s passion for making a positive impact extends beyond the sports arena. At just 30 years old, she aims to contribute to a better world and believes in the power of pursuing one’s dreams. “I’ve always had that in mind. I think that’s kind of a classic millennial saying that we want to have this impact. And I was certainly subject to that ideology growing up, but it’s definitely worth it. I love what I do. And I think we live in a world today where you can go after what you love to do and make a living from it, which is really cool.”

Martin Rowinski, CEO of Boardsi, expressed his pride in sponsoring Carolyn Greco and Frank Diaz, stating, “We are incredibly proud to support such talented athletes who embody the values of dedication, teamwork, and perseverance. Carolyn’s historic achievement and her unwavering commitment to making a positive impact inspire us all. At Boardsi, we believe in supporting individuals who strive for excellence both in their professional endeavors and in their personal lives. It is an honor to be the main sponsor on the front of Carolyn’s jersey, and we look forward to witnessing her continued success.”

Boardsi’s sponsorship of Carolyn Greco and Frank Diaz symbolizes its commitment to supporting exceptional individuals who embody the spirit of resilience and determination. Together, Boardsi and these incredible athletes strive to inspire others to pursue their dreams, overcome challenges, and achieve greatness.

About Boardsi: Boardsi is the premier platform connecting executives and companies to unlock unparalleled boardroom opportunities and drive organizational success. With a network of over 30,000 C-suite executives and a commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, Boardsi empowers executives to find board positions that align with their skills and aspirations. Simultaneously, Boardsi provides companies with access to top-tier executives who can provide strategic guidance and drive their organizations forward. To learn more, visit [https://boardsi.com].

