Boingo Wireless Releases New eBook: ‘Transforming Airports with Next Generation 5G and Wi-Fi’

Educational guide for airport leadership and IT teams serves as a resource on digital transformation, 5G, Wi-Fi 6 and IoT

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G—Boingo Wireless, a total connectivity provider of distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi and private networks, has released a new eBook, “Transforming Airports with Next Generation 5G and Wi-Fi.” The eBook for airport leadership and IT teams is an essential guide to creating smart, efficient, passenger-centric airports with next generation wireless technologies.

“With the advent of 5G and the continuous evolution of Wi-Fi, airports are entering an era of unprecedented connectivity and have tremendous opportunity to leverage next generation wireless to modernize every step of the passenger journey and every aspect of airside and landside operations,” said Boingo Chief Commercial Officer Michael Zeto. “This eBook combines real world case studies, expert insights and proven tactics to help airport leaders create a 21st century airport experience.”

Key highlights of the eBook include:

Emerging airport technologies: From AR to AI, explore how airports can leverage new technologies for use cases including baggage tracking, security screening, wayfinding, self-service kiosks and more.

From AR to AI, explore how airports can leverage new technologies for use cases including baggage tracking, security screening, wayfinding, self-service kiosks and more. Connecting airports with DAS, private 5G and Wi-Fi: Understand how converged networks with DAS, private 5G, Wi-Fi 6 and Passpoint technologies create fully connected indoor and outdoor environments to support travelers, staff and IoT devices.

Understand how converged networks with DAS, private 5G, Wi-Fi 6 and Passpoint technologies create fully connected indoor and outdoor environments to support travelers, staff and IoT devices. 5G use cases: See how 5G is making an impact at airports and reducing turnaround time for airlines.

See how 5G is making an impact at airports and reducing turnaround time for airlines. Network security: Learn about zero-trust architecture and solutions to address complex data security needs.

Airport professionals and stakeholders can download the eBook by visiting boingo.com/airport5G.

Boingo is the largest operator of airport DAS and Wi-Fi networks in the U.S. The company specializes in managing all 5G technologies across carrier cellular networks and Wi-Fi to streamline airport operations, enhance network security and reliably connect passengers and airport staff. Boingo’s domestic and international airport partners include John F. Kennedy International, Los Angeles International, London Heathrow, Miami International, Nashville International, Detroit Metro Airport, Dubai International and more.

Learn more about Boingo’s connectivity solutions for the transportation industry by visiting www.boingo.com/airports-transportation/.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc. simplifies complex wireless challenges to connect people, business and things. Boingo designs, builds and manages converged, neutral host public and private networks at major venues around the world. Boingo’s vast footprint of distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, small cells and macro towers securely powers innovation and connectivity in airports, transit stations, stadiums, military bases, hospitals, commercial properties and enterprises worldwide. Learn more at boingo.com.

Contacts

Melody Walker



Vice President, Marketing & Communications



[email protected]

(424) 256-7036