Breaking Barriers in Market Research: Suzy’s AI First Summit Introduces Disruptive AI Solutions for Unparalleled Insights

Over 250 Professionals Gathered to Learn About Suzy’s Latest Innovations and Explore the Future of Market Research In Our New AI-Driven World

NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Suzy, a leading end-to-end market research software platform, successfully hosted its highly anticipated AI-First Summit on July 19th. The event brought together over 250 enterprise market research professionals to explore the latest advancements in AI and their impact on the market research industry. Attendees had the opportunity to learn from industry experts and witness the unveiling of Suzy’s latest innovation. “We were delighted to host this event,” said Matt Britton, CEO of Suzy. “Since its inception, Suzy has always been recognized for its industry leadership innovation and we will continue to blaze new trails in this exciting era of AI.”

As part of the AI Summit, Suzy unveiled a suite of groundbreaking AI-powered solutions, poised to revolutionize the world of market research in ways previously unimaginable. With the introduction of AI-powered survey creation and summary generation, researchers now can craft comprehensive surveys swiftly, completely reshaping the research process. Suzy also showcased AI-driven quantitative and qualitative analysis, equipping users with insightful summaries and transcript analyses. This empowers researchers to effortlessly identify and highlight crucial themes, emphasize keywords, and strategize with unparalleled precision and efficiency. On a live stage, Suzy’s product team then revealed a prototype, developed entirely through AI-powered research in less than a week, demonstrating the extraordinary new capabilities of the platform.

With an unparalleled approach and unwavering commitment to data confidentiality, Suzy’s Chief Product Officer, Nick Gauchat, emphasizes, “What sets us apart is that we’re taking a different approach to building these features. We’ve worked closely with our legal team to ensure that our data is confidential and is never shared publicly. We’re constantly striving to provide best-in-class solutions for market researchers. Our AI-powered features for survey generation, and quant and qual analysis do just that, in record time, without compromising on the quality of the results.” Through this collaboration, Suzy ensures privacy while delivering groundbreaking AI-powered features that revolutionize the research process.

The summit also featured keynote speaker Dr. Marcus Collins, a renowned expert in digital marketing and branding. Attendees also had the opportunity to hear from industry leaders on how AI is transforming the role and function of insights.

“We are grateful to everyone who attended and made our summit a success,” Britton added. “We’re committed to revolutionizing the market research industry, and this event was just the beginning.”

Learn more about the summit and sign up to stay up to date on Suzy’s product innovation.

About Suzy

Founded in 2018, Suzy is changing the way research gets done by integrating quantitative analysis, qualitative analysis, and high-quality audiences into a single connected research cloud. Suzy enables teams to conduct iterative, efficient research with agency-quality rigor at a fraction of the cost of traditional market research. Suzy has been recognized on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Startup Employers in 2022, Inc. Magazine’s list of Best Workplaces of 2022 & 2023, and as a GRIT Top 50 Most Innovative Supplier in Market Research. Suzy has raised over $100 million in venture capital funding from investors that include Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments, Foundry Group, H.I.G. Capital, Rho Ventures, North Atlantic Capital, Tribeca Venture Partners, Triangle Peak Partners, and Kevin Durant’s 35 Ventures. Learn more at www.suzy.com .

