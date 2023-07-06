Bright Data Leads eCommerce Insights in AI Automation

Open AI GPT integration delivers insights in seconds

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bringing the power of Open AI’s GPT to eCommerce data analysis for retailers, analysts, and investors, Bright Data has integrated the generative artificial intelligence tool into its Bright Insights product. The GPT integration, available now, is the first in an eCommerce insights platform that saves businesses time and money and creates a seamless workflow for customers.





Bright Insights has the capability to evaluate product price, stock, and sales information and delivers that data in natural language, allowing businesses to make informed decisions quickly. It transforms volume data analysis into text summaries that compare the most important intel on competitors. The tool identifies product market leaders through the comparison of the share of sales and can then make an inference about overall revenue, bridging the gap between data analysis and effective communication.

“This is another example of how Bright Data is leading the market in innovation. The GPT integration will keep our customers ahead of their competitors. Bright Insights’ AI tool acts as an entire team of dedicated data analysts with just a few clicks of a button,” said CEO of Bright Data Or Lenchner.

The GPT integration offers customers one more tool to succeed. Customers now can extract and analyze data in seconds instead of days, increasing productivity. With this newfound speed, organizations can make informed decisions quickly.

Bright Data integrates AI into every step of the data collection process. GPT works through all six steps of data collection from developing a schema to delivering insights.

