BSC RPC vs. Ethereum Node: Features & Applications in Blockchain Development

With many ready-made blockchain infrastructure solutions in the market, Web3 developers are getting the advantage of launching blockchain-based applications in no time. Yet, before going fully in, let’s find out what is a blockchain node, explain Ethereum nodes, and pinpoint the difference between nodes and RPCs, taking BSC RPC as an example.

Blockchain nodes and RPCs explained

Blockchain node is a critical part of any blockchain. Ethereum nodes, for instance, run a piece of software that links computers to the ETH chain. They secure the network performance and participate in consensus.

For decentralized applications to function as intended, i.e. to exchange data with the blockchain to fulfill user requests, there should be an entry point to its network of nodes. This is where RPCs come into the picture. Remote Procedure Calls help send queries to remote servers and get responses automatically in a no-code manner simply using a set of commands.

The primary purpose of RPCs is to facilitate the connection between Wev3 applications and blockchain networks. Thus, BSC RPCs are protocols that help connect dApps (cryptocurrency wallets, exchanges, you name it) to the Binance Smart Chain to leverage the power and security it offers.

What Ethereum nodes are used for

Ethereum network has popularized the usage of smart contracts and remains the popular choice among developers searching for chains to host their applications. The blockchain gives users the ability to deploy multitudes of transparent and independent decentralized applications, all thanks to Ethereum nodes, which perform the following tasks:

Transfer and accommodate encrypted data securely and verify its correctness, which makes the technology applicable to different industries such as banking, logistics, etc.

Enable staking and governance, where node runners get rewarded for offering their computational resources to the chain and keeping it decentralized and transparent while also obtaining the right to vote for future chain developments;

Execute smart contracts, powering NFTs and transactions within blockchain-based applications

BSC RPC use cases

Binance Smart Chain is a low-fee blockchain, which is fully compatible with Ethereum, meaning migration from ETH to BSC is a matter of minutes. These factors make it an alternative to Ethereum and another preferred choice among developers to start building in Web3.

Anyone can use BSC RPCs to send requests to the chain without getting into detail about how servers operate and integrate them into various dApps for channeling the connection to the BSC network.

GetBlock, a well know node infrastructure provider, is one of the gateways to both mainnet and testnet Binance Smart Chains endpoints. You can right now connect to public BSC RPC with the help of this provider completely free of charge and get 40,000 requests for daily use.

Where to start

One option to start utilizing the power of nodes is to independently host and maintain it. However, this variant comes with many hurdles and challenges while being the safest one. For example, to run an Ethereum node, users are required to stake a great deal of ETH tokens, be equipped with a dual-core CPU, 8 GB RAM, 375 GB of hard disk space at the very least, and a consistent internet connection to keep it online and upgraded.

The easiest way is to opt for node providers that have a team of professionals managing them and providing access to RPC endpoints for every need you may have. GetBlock allows access to 50+ blockchains, Ethereum nodes included.

Beginners may want to try shared nodes open for access to simultaneous use by multiple clients of the platform. They are perfectly suitable for experimental launches before rolling out a full-fledged product to the main chain.

GetBlock’s killer feature is its dedicated nodes, privately designed for users with intentions to build speedy and high-quality apps. With exclusive access to dedicated servers, users enjoy unlimited BSC RPC endpoints, custom configurations, and the full capacity of the node.

Wrapping up

Now that we learned what Ethereum nodes or BSC RPC are used for, do not hesitate to start researching more about Node as a Service providers. Start with free requests by GetBlock now to check out how it works before going for paid options and find out what other benefits you can get.