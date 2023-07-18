Ceapro Announces Next Phase of Research Collaboration with the Angiogenesis Foundation

– New studies to focus on speed of healing and molecular profiling of tissue regeneration induced by oat-derived bioactive products –

EDMONTON, Alberta, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ceapro Inc. (TSX-V: CZO; OTCQX: CRPOF) (“Ceapro” or the “Company”), a growth-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of active ingredients for healthcare and cosmetic industries, announced today the expansion of its collaboration with the Angiogenesis Foundation to conduct research on characterizing healing dynamics and molecular profiling of tissue regeneration stimulated by oat-derived bioactives.

This next research phase is an extension of previous studies demonstrating that Ceapro’s products have biological activity. Work presented at the Annual Meeting of the Wound Healing Society (WHS) in April 2023 showed that oat-based beta glucan (BG) and avenanthramides (AV) reduce scar formation, inhibit inflammation, recruit stem cells and stimulate angiogenesis in vivo in a statistically significant manner compared to control.

“A deeper understanding of how oat-derived bioactives improve healing performance at the cellular and molecular levels will allow for optimized product design and improved patient outcomes,” commented Dr. Vincent W. Li, Chief Scientific Officer of the Angiogenesis Foundation.

The goals of the new study will be to investigate:

1) the impact of AV and BG on the speed of wound healing at different time points;

2) the unique profile of AV and BG on skin healing dynamics;

3) the molecular profile of regenerative tissue repair by single cell RNA analysis; and

4) differential effects of AV and BG on gene expression of the skin during tissue repair.

“While Ceapro has so far evolved in dermatology by providing active ingredients serving the cosmetic sector, additional expected evidence-based results from this study will not only reinforce and/or add claims to existing cosmetics formulations but should further position Ceapro in dermatology along with a pharmaceutical and medical supplies partner who will benefit from additional selling points arising from this unique research program. This is in line with our vision to expand our business model from an active ingredient provider to a life sciences company,” commented Gilles R. Gagnon, M.Sc., MBA, President and CEO of Ceapro.

About the Angiogenesis Foundation & Disclosure

The Angiogenesis Foundation was founded in 1994 by a group of physicians, including Dr. William Li who is currently the CEO of the Foundation and a board member of Ceapro Inc. The Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) scientific organization that drives innovations in health promotion, disease prevention, and disease treatment through research, education, and advocacy. The Foundation has experience in developing rigorous, high-impact scientific studies, including in the vascular and immuno-inflammatory arenas that underlie chronic diseases in oncology, cardiovascular diseases, and wound healing, and has presented its results at national and international meetings, and published in top tier scientific and clinical journals, including Science, Nature, Lancet, and New England Journal of Medicine. For more information or to support the Foundation’s research and programs, visit angio.org.

About Ceapro Inc.

Ceapro Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology company involved in the development of proprietary extraction technology and the application of this technology to the production of extracts and “active ingredients” from oats and other renewable plant resources. Ceapro adds further value to its extracts by supporting their use in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and therapeutics products for humans and animals. The Company has a broad range of expertise in natural product chemistry, microbiology, biochemistry, immunology and process engineering. These skills merge in the fields of active ingredients, biopharmaceuticals and drug-delivery solutions. For more information on Ceapro, please visit the Company’s website at www.ceapro.com .

