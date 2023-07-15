Citigroup Announces Full Redemption of Series B Preferred Stock

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Citigroup Inc. is redeeming, in whole, all $750 million aggregate liquidation preference of Series B Depositary Shares representing interests in its 5.90% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series B (the “Preferred Stock”).





The redemption date for the Preferred Stock and related Depositary Shares is August 15, 2023 (the “Redemption Date”). The cash redemption price, payable on the Redemption Date for each Depositary Share, will equal $1,000. Holders of record on a date to be declared by Citigroup’s Board of Directors prior to the Redemption Date, will receive the regular quarterly dividend on the Redemption Date in an amount that will be declared prior to the Redemption Date.

The redemption announced today is consistent with Citigroup’s liability management strategy, and reflects its ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency of its funding and capital structure. Citigroup’s redemptions are based on several factors, including without limitation, the economic value, regulatory changes, potential impact on Citigroup’s net interest margin and borrowing costs, the overall remaining tenor of Citigroup’s debt portfolio, capital impact, as well as overall market conditions.

Beginning on the Redemption Date, the Depositary Shares representing the redeemed Preferred Stock will no longer be outstanding and dividends will no longer accrue on such securities.

Computershare Trust Company, N.A. (“Computershare”) is the paying agent for the Depositary Shares. The paying agent’s address is Computershare Trust Company, Attn: Corporate Actions, 150 Royall Street, Canton, MA 02021. Questions relating to the notice of redemption and related materials should be directed to Computershare via telephone at 1-888-250-3985.

For further information on the Preferred Stock and the related Depositary Shares, please see the prospectus at the following web address: https://www.citigroup.com/rcs/citigpa/akpublic/storage/public/ps_12132012.pdf

Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in nearly 160 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | LinkedIn:www.linkedin.com/company/citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi

Contacts

Media:



Danielle Romero-Apsilos



(212) 816-2264







Fixed Income Investors:



Peter Demoise



(212) 559-2718