Citizens Financial Group Named Best Super-Regional Bank in the U.S. in Euromoney’s Awards for Excellence 2023

PROVIDENCE, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) today was named “Best Super-regional Bank in the U.S.” by Euromoney as part of the magazine’s Awards for Excellence 2023.

The award recognizes the U.S. bank that brings the highest level of service, innovation and solutions to its customers. The judging period for the 2023 awards ran from April 2022 to March 2023, and included criteria such as financial metrics, strategic execution, and performance relative to peers.

“The recognition by Euromoney as the best super regional bank in the U.S. is a great honor, reflecting our clear vision strong leadership team, and disciplined execution,” said Bruce Van Saun, chairman and chief executive officer of Citizens. “We’ve made great progress since our IPO in 2014 and will continue to innovate and invest to grow our franchise and deliver well for our customers.”

In announcing the award, the magazine noted that the bank’s strong progress and strategic focus since becoming an independent public company enables it to effectively navigate today’s dynamic and challenging environment while continuing to grow and invest in digital capabilities.

Established in 1992, Euromoney’s Awards for Excellence were the first of their kind in the global banking industry. Citizens was named the Top US Bank by Euromoney in 2021.

