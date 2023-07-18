Corvias Infrastructure Solutions Opens a New Milwaukee Office to Continue to Serve Its Area Clients

Local Hires and Regional Synergy with Clients for Continued Community Engagement and Focused Equitable Climate Resilience

WARWICK, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Corvias Infrastructure Solutions (CIS), the nation’s leading urban greening/resilience leader, has announced the opening of a new regional office, located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. CIS’s new office demonstrates the company’s strong commitment to the local community with leadership and staff that are local to its key public sector partners.

Across the greater Milwaukee metropolitan area, CIS is engaged in a multi-year community-based partnership with the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewer District (District), that complements the District’s 2035 Vision for Integrated Watershed Management and local business inclusion, through the implementation and management of a community-based infrastructure development platform, called the Fresh Coast Protection Partnership (FCPP). Working closely with the District, local businesses, property owners, and a range of community-based organizations, CIS has already invested more than $20M for green stormwater infrastructure (GSI) in the local community, capturing more than eight million gallons of water after every storm event, helping clean and preserve the area’s rivers and Lake Michigan.

Through its nationally proven project delivery platform, CIS invests capital upfront in the development of community-based infrastructure while also committing to local business capacity development and utilization to implement at scale with lower costs. Through its proven approach to invest and develop a local project delivery model with a greater reliance on local business knowledge and expertise, CIS can better assess and implement efficiencies in infrastructure placement, design, and financing, while also incorporating the public’s environmental and socio-economic objectives to directly engage and facilitate profitable growth of women- and/or minority owned, area businesses.

“As the nation’s leader in community-based infrastructure development and urban greening, it has been our pleasure to assist the District march towards their 2035 vision to increase their stormwater capture capacity after every storm event, while also increasing the resiliency of local economy by committing to local disadvantaged business utilization and inclusion. We also deeply respect Milwaukee’s prominent role in the country as a hub for freshwater research, development, and conservation efforts,” said Sanjiv K. Sinha, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of CIS. “We are excited to expand our commitment and investment in more community-based infrastructure development to the local region, and by hiring local staff, we are continuing to build on that momentum.”

“Our Milwaukee office is led by Kurt Farrell, who previously held long-term, senior leadership positions with Johnson Controls and CBRE,” said Sinha. “In addition, we have hired RJ Pire from the Wisconsin Public Service Commission who brings extensive experience related to utility rate setting, environmental financing, and GSI.”

“The ability to expand our offices in one of the most progressive water technology areas in the world and collaborate with other organizations within the Global Water Center will be pivotal in assisting our area clients and stakeholders, and will translate into future growth for CIS.”, said Kurt Farrell, Market Director – Great Lakes for CIS, “We are also looking to add local staff on topics such as climate resilience as part of our commitment to help communities meet and exceed their equitable growth targets”.

The company’s Milwaukee location is in The Global Water Center Building, 247 Freshwater Way, Milwaukee, WI 53204. Set up by The Water Council in Milwaukee, the Center serves as a leading hub, fostering collaboration among businesses, universities, and government agencies to promote water technology innovation and address global water challenges.

About Corvias Infrastructure Solutions

Corvias Infrastructure Solutions, LLC (CIS), is a national leader in the development and implementation of public infrastructure solutions, focusing on improving the environmental, economic, and social condition of the nation’s infrastructure through solutions that drive local economic inclusion and equity, reduction of public risk, and increased community investment and buy-in. CIS also offers related advisory expertise and services on topics including nature-based solutions, climate resilience, disaster prevention, environmental equity/justice, green stormwater infrastructure, environmental finance, water affordability, and public trust. For more information, please visit www.cisolutions.com.

