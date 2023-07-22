Cutter Law Opens Hotlines for Brain & Spine Injury Cases in Palo Alto, San Diego

Oakland, California–(Newsfile Corp. – July 21, 2023) – Cutter Law, with offices in Sacramento, Oakland, and Santa Rosa, has announced a hotline number that victims of catastrophic injuries, including traumatic brain injury and spinal cord injury, can call for a no-cost consultation and comprehensive case review.

The announcement comes in light of the latest figures published by The National SCI Statistical Center (NSCISC), which indicated that there are around 18,000 new spinal cord injury (SCI) cases each year across the US. An advocate for the rights of individuals with catastrophic injuries, Cutter Law appreciates that such injuries take a toll on an individual’s emotional health and finances – and with the new hotline, the firm strives to ensure clients receive timely legal advice.

Led by experienced trial attorney Brooks Cutter who has represented clients with traumatic personal injuries resulting from both medical negligence and car accidents, the firm’s team of personal injury attorneys has an in-depth understanding of this area of law. They will collect all the relevant evidence, establish liability, and develop a strategy to pursue fair compensation that covers medical expenses, rehabilitation costs, lost wages, and pain and suffering.

Cutter Law also appreciates the emotional challenges both victims of spinal cord and brain injuries and their families face. As such, the firm strives to provide compassionate legal support throughout the settlement negotiation and trial.

“Cutter Law recognizes that alongside legal representation, access to quality medical care is crucial for individuals with brain and spinal cord injuries,” says Brooks Cutter, one of the firm’s lead attorneys. “The firm understands the significant medical expenses and long-term care needs associated with these types of injuries. Therefore, Cutter Law works diligently to ensure that their clients receive appropriate compensation to cover their medical care expenses.”

About Cutter Law

With a team of seven trial attorneys specializing in personal injury, medical malpractice, product liability, and class action lawsuits, among other areas of law, the firm has over 130 years of combined experience. Cutter Law actively engages with community organizations, medical professionals, and advocacy groups to raise awareness about brain and spinal cord injuries.

Contact Info:

Name: Brooks Cutter

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Cutter Law

Address: 1999 Harrison Street Suite 1400 , Oakland, California 94612, United States

Website: https://cutterlaw.com/

