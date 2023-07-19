CyrusOne’s Full Circle Colocation Services Receives Top Product of the Year Award from Environment + Energy Leader

Allen, Texas data center recognized for commitment to sustainability

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CyrusOne, a leading global data center developer and operator specializing in delivering state-of-the art digital infrastructure solutions, is pleased to announce it has been honored with the prestigious Top Product of the Year Award in the Environment + Energy Leader Awards program. The accolade recognizes its DFW 3 data center’s Full Circle Colocation Services as an exemplary leader making great strides in energy or environmental management.

CyrusOne’s colocation services were built to allow its customers to drive innovation while reducing their environmental impact. The services address the ‘Big Four’ environmental issues: climate, water, biodiversity, and circularity, to mitigate the effects of climate change while simultaneously addressing water scarcity, habitat loss, and wasted resources.





This announcement marks the third year in a row that Environment + Energy Leader has honored CyrusOne’s sustainability program, with previous awards recognizing water conservation efforts at its Phoenix-Chandler campus and its largest data center, DFW 1, in Carrolton, Texas.

“We are honored to receive the top product award for our Full Circle Colocation Services,” said Kyle Myers, Vice President of Environmental Health, Safety, and Sustainability at CyrusOne. “E+E Leader’s ongoing recognition is a testament to the growth of our sustainability program over the past few years, as each of our projects improves upon prior work. We are committed to pursuing ambitious sustainability goals and driving innovation in the data center industry, for the good of our customers and communities.”

The Environment + Energy Leader Awards program aims to commend excellence in products and projects that deliver significant energy and environmental benefits. Sarah Roberts, Co-President of E+E Leader, emphasized the rigorous selection process, stating, “This year’s entrants had to surpass an exceptionally high bar to qualify for an award, thanks to a seasoned and discerning judging panel as well as stringent judging criteria.”

For more information on CyrusOne’s sustainability efforts, visit the ESG pages on CyrusOne.com.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne is a leading global data center developer and operator specializing in delivering state-of-the-art digital infrastructure solutions across the globe. With more than 50 high-performance mission-critical facilities worldwide, the Company ensures the continued operation of digital infrastructure for nearly 800 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

CyrusOne’s leading global platform of hybrid-cloud and multi-cloud deployments offers customers colocation, hyperscale, and build-to-suit environments, which help enhance the strategic connections of its essential data infrastructures and support the achievement of sustainability goals. CyrusOne data centers offer world-class flexibility, enabling clients to modernize, simplify, and rapidly respond to changing demands. Combining exceptional financial strength, a broad global footprint, and continued investment in key digital gateway markets, CyrusOne provides the world’s largest companies with long-term stability and strategic advantage at scale. For more information, please visit cyrusone.com.

About the Environment + Energy Leader Awards

For over a decade, the Environment + Energy Leader Awards have celebrated excellence in the world of environmental, sustainability and energy management. Award recipients are acknowledged as industry leaders, and featuring a Top Project or Top Product of the Year Award badge signifies their outstanding contributions. Companies seeking sustainable and energy management solutions trust that E+E Product of the Year Award winners offer a comprehensive array of vetted products to guide their decision-making. Project of the Year Award winners exemplify how sustainability and energy management projects can successfully enhance the profitability of other companies.

