DataDriven23 Set for October 3-5 in Dallas with DJ Patil as Keynote

Modern Data Management Conference brings together the world’s leading data innovators, focuses on accelerating the value of data, navigating the AI/ML landscape, and more

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Registration is now open for DataDriven23, a modern data management industry event set for this October in Dallas. The event, sponsored by Reltio, Deloitte and others, brings the world’s leading data innovators together to gain expertise in unlocking the value of data and maximizing its impact on their businesses.





Keynote speakers include DJ Patil, the first U.S. Chief Data Scientist from 2015 to 2017. Appointed by President Obama, Mr. Patil was tasked with making the largest organization in history—the U.S. Federal Government—a data-driven enterprise. Other speakers include Bill Schmarzo, author, influencer and the “Dean of Big Data,” Inderpal Bhandari, IBM’s Global Chief Data Officer, and Rebecca Wooters, Chief Digital Officer at Signet.

WHEN & WHERE:

DataDriven23, October 3 – October 5, 2023; Dallas, Texas — Renaissance Dallas Hotel

Tuesday, October 3: Welcome Reception, 5:30 p.m.; exhibitor showcase opens CDO Summit (invite-only — anyone interested in attending can complete the form)



THE TRACKS:

Session speakers represent a diverse range of industries and enterprises including AbbVie, Liberty Mutual, Pfizer, Shiseido, HP, Google, the Raddison Hotel Group and others.

The Value Acceleration track features case studies and best data practices around delivering business outcomes quickly with modern data management (MDM) investments. It will examine how to define value milestones and reduce time to value with industry-specific approaches.

The Modern Data Management track looks at future-proofing enterprise data and helping companies stay ahead with discussions planned around navigating the AI/ML landscape; architectural concepts such as data mesh; managing security and risk; and the value of real-time data.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND:

This event is designed for data-driven C-level executives, decision-makers, end users, architects, business/IT leaders, and industry thought leaders.

REGISTRATION & VENUE LINKS:

Registration is open now Early bird pricing July 1 – August 31: $795/pass Main conference full price September 1 – October 1: $995/pass

Venue and rooms

