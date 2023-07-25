Destiny Media Announces Beta Release of MTR in Canada

The new MTR service aims to offer affordable airplay monitoring for music industry professionals

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – July 24, 2023) – Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY), the makers of Play MPE®, today announced the beta launch of MTR™ (“Music Tracking Radar” or “Meter”), a new service that gives music industry professionals the ability to monitor digital broadcasts of music. The beta launch will initially cover more than 800 stations across Canada.

As part of the beta launch, MTR™ is offering discounted monitoring to test the service. To access the beta version, users can register at https://www.musicmtr.com. The service will initially be available to monitor broadcasts in Canada with plans for expansion across the globe.

“We identified a technical solution that can address a previously unmet and underserved consumer need. As digital streaming of terrestrial radio has become standard practice, MTR™ can address this need,” said Allan Benedict, Director of Business Development. “Traditional airplay reporting is very expensive with limited selective coverage and was inaccessible to all but the larger record labels. With MTR’s approach, we can track a single song over a much more comprehensive number of stations and provide reporting at a cost effective price point.”

“We have successfully developed the capability to fingerprint and track broadcasts in a scalable manner. After years of work, we are excited that our team has successfully resolved several complicated technical challenges culminating in this beta launch,” said Fred Vandenberg, CEO. “This is the start of a very exciting time for the Company. With a compelling value proposition for a broad set of industry participants, as well as our existing Play MPE customers, we expect the MTR service to significantly expand the size of our addressable market.”

About Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

Destiny Media Technologies (“Destiny”) provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE® (www.plaympe.com), provides music collaboration and performance tracking platform to efficiently and securely promote, distribute, receive and discover pre-released promotional music releases. The platform is used by the world’s largest record labels and thousands of independent artists and record labels in six continents.

Contacts:

Fred Vandenberg, [email protected] CEO,

Destiny Media Technologies Inc., 604-609-7736 x236

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/174708