Discovered Intelligence launches Aura Asset Intelligence 4.1, advancing cyber asset attack surface management using Splunk

TORONTO, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Discovered Intelligence Inc., an award winning Splunk® services and solutions provider, today launched Aura Asset Intelligence™ 4.1 at Splunk .conf23 in Las Vegas, the latest version of the leading solution for continuous Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM).

“Aura Asset Intelligence 4.1 delivers unrivaled levels of cyber asset discovery and intelligence capabilities using Splunk. Organizations struggle to identify assets and their associated security gaps, resulting in an exposed attack surface that is open to exploitation,” said Paul Johnson, co-founder and president of Discovered Intelligence. “With this latest release, Aura provides greater holistic asset awareness, detects anomalous asset activity, and leverages AI for increased asset accuracy and completeness.”

Aura Asset Intelligence v4.1

Aura delivers powerful, continuous cyber asset attack surface management using Splunk. Aura helps organizations gain a complete and accurate understanding of their assets and associations over time, accelerates and enriches security investigations, and tracks endpoint compliance, to quickly identify gaps across security controls.

In this release Discovered Intelligence adds many new features, including:

Anomalous Asset Activity Reporting – Identify assets and identities that are exhibiting unusual activity.

– Identify assets and identities that are exhibiting unusual activity. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enrichment Rules – Powerful, tailored logic enriches assets for increased accuracy and completeness.

– Powerful, tailored logic enriches assets for increased accuracy and completeness. Asset Vulnerability Tracking – Track the vulnerabilities associated with each asset, for increased security visibility.

– Track the vulnerabilities associated with each asset, for increased security visibility. Aura Echo – Instantly extend the capabilities of Aura to other Splunk instances and teams across an organization.

– Instantly extend the capabilities of Aura to other Splunk instances and teams across an organization. Simplified Configuration – Fast, GUI driven configuration, significantly reduces implementation and administration effort.

“Aura has become a foundational solution that we use as a basis for many activities in cybersecurity.” Director, Cybersecurity Solutions, Fortune 50.

For more information, visit the Aura Website or Contact us directly. Alternatively, try Aura today by registering for our Sandbox .

About Discovered Intelligence Inc.

Discovered Intelligence is an award winning, global leader in data observability and security platforms, with a reputation for delivering project excellence. Discovered Intelligence expedites customer’s data intelligence initiatives, maximizes value and drives superior levels of organizational insight. For more information, visit www.DiscoveredIntelligence.com , or LinkedIn , or Twitter .

