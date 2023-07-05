Dogtainers and Dr. Harry: Discover the Fascinating World of Animal Transit

SYDNEY, AU, Jul 5, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – Animals Aboard with Dr. Harry, a brand new series, is set to launch on July 5, 2023. The show explores the fascinating stories of animals in transit around the globe, supported by one of the world’s largest pet transportation companies, Dogtainers.

Dogtainers takes viewers on an extraordinary journey behind the scenes, offering a one-of-a-kind glimpse into the inner workings of quarantine centres, venturing into the depths of cargo planes, and revealing the incredible lengths involved in animal transportation.

Watch Dr. Harry and a cast of colourful human and animal characters as they navigate heartwarming reunions, rescue organisations, finding new homes for unwanted pets, and the intriguing transportation of large and dangerous exotic creatures.

Animals Aboard features animals, including adorable family pets, as well as working dogs in border security, and some remarkable exotic animals, like Azizi, a young giraffe needing to move from Adelaide Zoo to Monarto Safari Park in Southern Australia to join a new family.

The Dogtainers team is overjoyed to be a part of this phenomenal show, joining forces with the esteemed Australian television icon Dr. Harry Cooper. With their extensive experience of over 50 years in pet transport, they take immense pride in sharing their passion for safe animal transport with the Australian public.

“Reuniting families is the cornerstone of what we do. Witnessing the heartwarming sight of a dog leaping into the loving embrace of their owner will forever be a timeless joy. We’re delighted to share this joy with the rest of Australia and proud to share our commitment to the safe and compassionate transport of every animal said,” Simon Jackson, CEO of Dogtainers.

Along with Dr. Harry, the remarkable team members of Dogtainers, including Paul, Jonathan, Thomas, Kim, and Gabe, are instrumental in bringing these extraordinary pet transport stories to life. Their unwavering dedication and expertise play a vital role in ensuring these beloved animals’ successful and heartwarming journeys.

About Dogtainers:

Dogtainers is an Australian pet transport company specialising in tailor-made pet travel solutions. Founded in 1971, they have been providing both domestic and international pet moving services for more than 50 years. They are Australia’s largest pet relocation company by volume of animals moved each year and number of offices. Dogtainers prides themselves on their commitment to animal welfare and are members of IPATA.

