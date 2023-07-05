Empowering HR with AI: GoCo Announces Breakthrough Capabilities for HRIS Platform

GoCo takes modern HR to the next level by streamlining repetitive tasks with AI





HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoCo.io, the leading provider of flexible software solutions for HR, benefits, and payroll, today announced the integration of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities into the platform. With this groundbreaking development, GoCo is revolutionizing how organizations manage their human resources, empowering clients to streamline operations and maximize efficiency.

The first AI capability that was recently introduced in GoCo’s Spring Product Release has already garnered immense praise from clients. This cutting-edge feature, built into GoCo’s documents management, enables users to get started faster and draft new documents with AI. By typing a request, clients witness firsthand how AI transforms the document creation process.

Building upon this success, GoCo is set to unveil its highly anticipated AI Knowledge Base later this year. Specifically designed to answer employees’ repetitive frequently asked questions, GoCo’s AI Knowledge Base acts like ChatGPT for HR policies. Employees can type their questions directly into the HRIS and receive prompt and accurate responses as the AI searches through their company’s specific policies and documents. The AI Knowledge Base ensures employees get answers to critical HR questions quickly and accurately.

“At GoCo, we strive to provide our clients with state-of-the-art solutions to revolutionize HR management,” says Nir Leibovich, CEO & Co-Founder. “With the addition of our advanced AI capabilities, we are empowering organizations to elevate their HRIS experience to unprecedented levels. This is just the beginning of our AI journey, and we are thrilled to witness the transformative impact it will have on our clients’ HR processes.”

The integration of AI into GoCo’s HRIS platform underscores the company’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technologies to drive innovation and meet the evolving needs of modern businesses. By harnessing the power of AI, organizations can unlock new levels of productivity and efficiency, allowing HR teams to focus on strategic initiatives and employee engagement.

About GoCo

Founded in 2015, GoCo.io is modernizing HR, benefits, and payroll with its flexible, easy-to-use, and industry-leading solutions for SMBs. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, and serving customers nationwide, its mission is to automate manual HR tasks and empower HR professionals to make work a better place. Unlike other HR platforms, GoCo is built to be flexible enough to support existing processes, policies, and providers so that SMBs don’t have to change the way they work in order to adopt a modern HR system.

Contacts

Ashley Widener, Director of Marketing at GoCo.io



[email protected]