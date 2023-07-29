Financière de Tubize – 2023 half-year financial report
Press release
29 July 2023
FINANCIERE DE TUBIZE SA
Allée de la Recherche 60, 1070 Brussels
Contact: Eric Nys, day-to-day management, [email protected]
2023 half-year financial report
The board of directors of Financière de Tubize has issued the 2023 half-year financial report. This report is available on the website www.financiere-tubize.be
- Profit for first half of 2023: € 91.1 million at 30 June 2023 (€ 87.3 million at 30 June 2022 (increase of 4.4%),
- Dividend received from UCB: € 93.2 million (€ 1.33 per share, an increase of 2.3% compared to the previous year),
- 2022 Dividend paid to Financière de Tubize’s shareholders in 2023 of € 38.3 million (€ 0.86 per share, an increase of 14.7% compared to the previous year),
- Acquisition, in 2023, of 649,750 UCB shares, for a total amount of € 52.0 million, at an average price of € 79.96, increasing the holding of the Company in UCB from 35.70% at 31 December 2022 to 36.04% at 30 June 2023.