Financière de Tubize – 2023 half-year financial report

Press release
29 July 2023

FINANCIERE DE TUBIZE SA

Allée de la Recherche 60, 1070 Brussels

Contact: Eric Nys, day-to-day management, [email protected]

2023 half-year financial report

Regulated information
29 July 2023

The board of directors of Financière de Tubize has issued the 2023 half-year financial report. This report is available on the website www.financiere-tubize.be

  • Profit for first half of 2023: € 91.1 million at 30 June 2023 (€ 87.3 million at 30 June 2022 (increase of 4.4%),
  • Dividend received from UCB: € 93.2 million (€ 1.33 per share, an increase of 2.3% compared to the previous year),
  • 2022 Dividend paid to Financière de Tubize’s shareholders in 2023 of € 38.3 million (€ 0.86 per share, an increase of  14.7% compared to the previous year),      
  • Acquisition, in 2023, of 649,750 UCB shares, for a total amount of € 52.0 million, at an average price of € 79.96, increasing the holding of the Company in UCB from 35.70% at 31 December 2022 to 36.04% at 30 June 2023.

Related Stories

VinFast’s Registration Statement on Form F-4 in Connection with Its Proposed Business Combination with Black Spade Declared Effective by The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Maryland-Based Mount St. Mary’s University Selects YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to Serve Two Campuses With Media Creation, Storage, and Distribution Solution

Xineoh Closes Equity Financing

Globalstar, Inc. Earnings Release and Call Notice

Barnes & Noble Education Enters Agreement with Key Financial Stakeholders and Strategic Partners to Strengthen Financial Position and Support Growth Initiatives

Zions Bancorporation’s Board Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock (Amended)

You may have missed

Financière de Tubize – 2023 half-year financial report

VinFast’s Registration Statement on Form F-4 in Connection with Its Proposed Business Combination with Black Spade Declared Effective by The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Maryland-Based Mount St. Mary’s University Selects YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to Serve Two Campuses With Media Creation, Storage, and Distribution Solution

Xineoh Closes Equity Financing

Globalstar, Inc. Earnings Release and Call Notice

error: Content is protected !!