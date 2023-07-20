Finio.com Revolutionizes F&I for Marine, Powersports, RV, and Truck

Serial entrepreneurs announce new FinTech venture

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Finio, Inc. reimagines the digital sales and finance experience in the leisure marine, powersports, motorcycle, RV, truck, and other industries.









Mindful of the fact that most purchases involve financing or leasing, Finio enables a modern credit discovery experience for these industries through its compliant and secure platform. With one or more firm offers of credit in hand, customers turn from leads into qualified buyers in minutes.

“As credit discovery continues to move up in the purchase funnel, Finio enables a seamless online finance approval wherever customers shop,” states Andy Hinrichs, CEO of Finio. “Finio is the natural extension of the dealership’s F&I office into the digital realm.”

The platform allows dealerships to customize their roster of lending partners, markup requirements, and business rules. In addition to credit aggregation, the platform digitizes transactions from start to finish through desking solutions, F&I menus, and paperless e‑contracting.

“Finio saves costs and adds security,” adds Nick Stellman, Finio’s co-founder and COO. “In industries where disparate systems and manual data entry are still the norm, Finio’s digital finance hub catapults the F&I process to a whole new level.”

Prior to Finio, Hinrichs and Stellman were the founders of AutoGravity and Digital Motors, the latter of which was acquired in 2022 by TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE).

About Finio

Finio, Inc. is a modern credit aggregation platform for the powersports, motorcycle, marine, recreation, commercial vehicle, and other industries. The company’s compliant and secure finance hub facilitates a seamless digital lending process between dealerships, manufacturers, lenders, and customers.

Based in Irvine, Calif., the company is backed by an award-winning team of financial technology (FinTech) innovators.

finio.com

Contacts

Media Inquiries

[email protected]