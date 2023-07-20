Fivetran Expands Data Movement Platform to Multiple Geographies Helping More Customers Unlock Data to Power AI/ML Services and Data-Driven Decisions

Fivetran Supports 25+ Cloud Regions, Enabling Customers to Meet Stringent Data Governance and Data Residency Requirements in North America, Europe and Asia

OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amid exponential growth in data and growing demand from customers for a scalable, secure and reliable platform to manage data integration and movement across applications, databases and different data stores, Fivetran, the global leader in automated data movement, today announced further expansion of its cloud regions across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Fivetran’s expansive cloud region footprint provides start-ups and global enterprises the scalability and flexibility to deploy and manage data on multiple clouds, while satisfying stringent data residency and data sovereignty requirements with fine-grained data governance and access controls. Fivetran enables companies to empower their teams to use data in planning and decision making, without putting that data at risk.





Fivetran now supports customers across more than 25 cloud regions worldwide, serving Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure customers. In the past 12 months alone, Fivetran has launched 9 cloud regions in the Netherlands (Azure), Canada (AWS), Canada (Azure), Japan (GCP), Japan (AWS), Singapore (AWS), US – Central (Azure), US-West Government Cloud (AWS) and Indonesia (GCP). In the near future, Fivetran will launch an additional cloud region in the United Arab Emirates (Azure).

“At Okta, our data strategy presents an opportunity to bolster Okta product features, enhance security posture, and improve the customer experience,” said Anoop Lalla, VP of Data and Insights at Okta. “Our data team’s north star is to empower the organization with trusted and transparent data. By partnering with Fivetran, we can provide complete data visibility at scale, allowing us to meet performance and governance requirements we encounter while delivering a frictionless, secure, and seamless experience for our customers.”

According to a recent report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), 71% of countries now have data protection regulations in place and an additional 9% have regulations under consideration – many including strict data residency requirements.

“Our multi-cloud approach provides our customers with the scalability and flexibility they require as they expand into new markets, optimizing their cloud provider usage and improving performance and efficiency,” said Amy Peterson, senior group product manager at Fivetran. “At the same time, we are able to help global enterprises address strict data residency and sovereignty requirements stemming from GDPR and rapidly evolving data privacy regulations around the world.”

A growing list of Fivetran customers including Autodesk, DoorDash, Elsevier, Okta and Penguin Random House are now using Fivetran in new regions to help unlock business insights.

“Our customers need the ability to gather deep data insights wherever and however best supports their business. This is critical to accelerate data-driven decisions, as well as for the development of their own large language models for generative AI applications,” said George Fraser, CEO at Fivetran. “We expect continued wide-scale expansion of our cloud data regions, enabling companies with the automated data access they require to run their business.”

Also today, Fivetran announced two new offices in Toronto, Canada and Novi Sad, Serbia. The company now has 10 offices worldwide serving thousands of global customers.

Fivetran’s rapid growth across industries and throughout the Global 2000 stems from eliminating one of the most time-consuming challenges data teams face today – building and maintaining data pipelines that centralize data in a cloud data lake or cloud data warehouse. Fivetran completely automates the ELT process, providing prebuilt pipelines that deploy in minutes and automatically adapt to changes in source APIs and schemas. Data is moved and centralized in and across cloud and on-premises environments with greater security than homegrown connectors.

To learn more about Fivetran’s cloud regions and support for data residency, please visit our documentation page.

