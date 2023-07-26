Flame Bearers, the fastest growing podcast championing women Olympians and Paralympians announces a special edition just in time for the Women’s World Cup: U.S. Women’s Soccer Originals, championing the stories of the first U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT). Flame Bearers’ Founder, Jamie Mittelman will be joined by soccer superstar, Michelle Akers, to cohost these conversations. While Flame Bearers has historically worked with Olympians and Paralympians, in 1985 women’s soccer was not yet an Olympic sport and the Women’s World Cup did not even exist. The company argues that lack of historic support does not mean the athletes’ stories should be forgotten. Rather, Flame Bearers is investing in their stories because of what these trail blazers did when the world was not watching. They were the Originals, the firsts who founded a movement that has led to one of the most winning sports dynasties in modern history. Yet, the world doesn’t know the names or stories of these original 17 teammates. Until now.





Flame Bearers Announces Special Edition Honoring Unsung 1985 US Women’s National Soccer Team. Soccer Legend, Michelle Akers to Co-Host

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/174358_aff0c10d2425c82b_001full.jpg

Each week Mittelman and Akers will interview members of the 1985 team. According to Akers, “Incredibly, this team and its 38-year legacy of unprecedented world domination all began with 17 badass women in 1985 as the first ever USWNT. That first team set the stage for the greatness and warrior mentality of the American game today, and yet their story is largely unknown.” Mittelman says, “We’re built on the shoulders of those who come before us. People need to know who these women are because they changed the world.”

About Flame Bearers

Flame Bearers is the first storytelling platform for elite women athletes. The company illuminates the unsung stories of resilient women who inspire people to drive change for themselves, in their connections with others, and their communities. The company envisions a world where people feel more represented, empowered to show resolve as they face their future, and are enlightened about what the power of community can do. www.flamebearers.com

