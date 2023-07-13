Fortress Solutions Appoints Scott Mair to its Board of Directors

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fortress Solutions, a global provider of critical infrastructure management and support services for telecommunications carriers, wireless networks, electronic vehicle charging stations and IoT devices, is thrilled to announce the appointment Scott Mair to its Board of Directors.









“We are excited to welcome Scott to the Fortress Board,” said John Shelnutt, CEO of Fortress Solutions. “Scott’s expansive experience and deep industry knowledge will be a critical asset for Fortress. His unparalleled understanding and insight into 5G mobile networks, networking operations, and telecom engineering will provide our teams with invaluable wisdom that will allow us to not only grow our current business but expand to meet our company goals”.

Recently retiring after a 37-year career at telecom giant AT&T, most notably as the President of AT&T Networks Engineering and Operations, Mr. Mair was responsible for launching the first standards-based mobile 5G network, running AT&T’s next-generation wireless and wireless networks, as well as launching the first secure communications platform used nationwide for U.S. Public Safety workers, including EMS, police, firefighters and first responders. Mr. Mair is an established figure in this field and an extremely well-respected industry professional.

Mr. Mair stated: “The telecom industry is in an age of flux as more and more companies embrace the inevitable digital era. Fortress is at the forefront of these changes. Their services not only allow companies to deploy new digital services faster, they also provide critical infrastructure support to ensure their legacy platforms remain ready and available at all times. I am excited to begin a new journey with their team as a member of their Board.”

About Fortress Solutions

Fortress Solutions is a global provider of digital infrastructure deployment, logistical support, and monitoring and analysis – which enables customers to move forward with the pace of technology. The company supports the telecommunications market, EV charging integration, drone fleet management, and other digital transformation endeavors. Fortress expands what’s possible.

