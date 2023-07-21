Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Name Workato to 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials List

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have honored Workato, the leading AI-powered enterprise automation platform, as one of the 2023 Best Workplaces for Millennials. This is Workato’s second time being named to this prestigious list. Earning a spot means that Workato has surpassed rigorous benchmarks, establishing itself as one of the best companies to work for in the country.





To determine the Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials™ List, Great Place To Work collected nearly 500,000 responses from millennials at companies eligible for the list. To be considered, companies had to be Great Place To Work Certified™ and have at least 50 millennial employees in the U.S.

“On behalf of the entire Workato team, we are proud to be included on the Best Workplaces for Millennials list for a second year in a row. Millennials currently make up more than 70% of our workforce and are a driving force in molding our employee experience, including what the future of work looks like at Workato,” said Carle Quinn, Chief People Officer at Workato. “Being recognized by this organization that champions employee experience above all fits with how our team is our top priority. Our employees, culture, and collective purpose create one of the most positive and inclusive workplaces I’ve had the honor of leading. We celebrate and thank our employees, especially the Millennials, for all they do to earn this incredible honor.”

The Best Workplaces for Millennials list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

“With the largest share of the workforce today, the workplace experience of millennials says a lot about your organization,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “These workers are looking for authentic leadership, meaningful work, and a healthy work environment — and they show loyalty to those who can deliver.”

“Congratulations to all of the Best Workplaces for Millennials finalists,” says Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell. “These companies are setting themselves up for continued success by committing to the purpose-driven work that attracts the next generation of business talent.”

Named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for iPaaS, Workato enables enterprises to automate their business processes across the organization by integrating their applications, data, and experiences. Designed with best-in-class security and governance, scalability, performance, and availability, Workato’s low-code, no-code platform makes it easy for IT and business teams to integrate their applications and automate their processes, drawing from thousands of automation “recipes” built by the Workato community. With Workato’s democratized approach to automation and integration, business technologists are empowered to fuel their organization’s digital transformation.

This announcement follows a year of milestones for the company which includes a partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), launching the first Automate World Tour, and releasing two industry reports, The Work Automation Index and the vendor-neutral State of Business Technology Report. In addition to being named a leader by Gartner, Workato also secured placement on the Wall Street Journal’s Top Financial Decisions Makers list, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and Forbes Cloud 100 rankings.

To learn more about Workato and the future of AI and automation, please visit www.workato.com.

About Workato

The leader in AI-powered enterprise automation, Workato helps organizations drive business efficiency at scale without compromising security and governance. Built for Business and IT users, Workato is trusted by over 17,000 of the world’s top brands, including Broadcom, Intuit, and Box. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., Workato is backed by Altimeter Capital, Battery Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, Tiger Global, and Redpoint Ventures. For more information, visit workato.com or connect with us on social media:

About the Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials List

Great Place To Work selected the Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials List by surveying companies employing 7.5 million people in the U.S. with 1.3 million confidential survey responses received. Of those, nearly 500,000 responses were received from millennials at companies eligible for the list and these rankings are based on that feedback. Read the full methodology.

To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

About Fortune

The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorous benchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. Our goal is to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond. For more information, visit www.fortune.com.

