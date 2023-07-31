G1 Therapeutics to Participate in Two August Investor Conferences

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a commercial-stage oncology company, today announced that it will participate in two August investor conferences.

On Monday August 7, 2023, G1’s Chief Executive Officer Jack Bailey and other members of G1’s Executive Team will participate in the 2023 BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference. BTIG-hosted events are intended for prospective and existing BTIG clients only. To listen to the live event, please contact your BTIG representative.

On Wednesday August 9, 2023, the G1 team will also participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional investors during the 2023 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference in New York City. If interested in a meeting, please contact your Wedbush PacGrow representative.

