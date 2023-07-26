G1 Therapeutics to Release Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on August 2, 2023

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a commercial-stage oncology company, will host a webcast and conference call to provide a financial and corporate update for the second quarter 2023 on Wednesday August 2, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Please note that there is a new process to access the call via telephone. To register and receive a dial in number and unique PIN to access the live conference call, please follow this link to register online. While not required, it is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A live and archived webcast will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the company’s website: www.g1therapeutics.com . The webcast will be archived on the same page for 90 days following the event.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of next generation therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer, including the Company’s first commercial product, COSELA® (trilaciclib). G1 has a deep clinical pipeline and is executing a development plan evaluating COSELA in a variety of solid tumors, including breast, lung, and bladder cancers. G1 Therapeutics is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics.

