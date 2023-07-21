Genetic Technologies Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE, “Company”) a global leader in genomics-based tests in health, wellness and serious disease, advises that it has received notification (the “Notification”) from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC that it is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, since the closing bid price for the Company’s American Depositary Shares (ADS) on the Nasdaq Capital Market was below US$1.00 for 34 consecutive trading days. Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) requires the ADS to maintain a minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share (the “Minimum Bid Requirement”), and Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) provides that failure to meet such requirement exists if the deficiency continues for a period of 30 consecutive business days.

The Notification has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s ADS on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has a period of 180 calendar days from the date of Notification, which was July 17, 2023, to regain compliance with the minimum bid requirement, during which time the ADS will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market. If at any time before January 15, 2024, the bid price of the ADS closes at or above US$1.00 per ADS for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, the Company will regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Requirement. In the event the Company does not regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Requirement by January 15, 2024, the Company may be eligible for an additional period of 180 calendar days to regain compliance or may be subject to delisting of the ADS from the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The Company will continuously monitor the closing bid price of its ADS between now and January 15, 2024, and will evaluate its options to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) before such date.

About Genetic Technologies Limited

Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; Nasdaq: GENE) is a diversified molecular diagnostics company. A global leader in genomics-based tests in health, wellness and serious disease through its geneType and EasyDNA brands. GTG offers cancer predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians to improve health outcomes for people around the world. The company has a proprietary risk stratification platform that has been developed over the past decade and integrates clinical and genetic risk to deliver actionable outcomes to physicians and individuals. Leading the world in risk prediction in oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, Genetic Technologies continues to develop risk assessment products. For more information, please visit www.genetype.com

CONTACT: Investor Relations Adrian Mulcahy Automic Markets M: +61 438 630 411 E: [email protected]