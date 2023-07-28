Global Citeline Awards Recognize TrialWire™ Rapid Patient Recruitment Platform as “Best Patient-facing Technology Initiative 2023”

BOSTON, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TrialWire™ Rapid Patient Recruitment Platform, the pay per enrollment recruitment service powered by AI-Match and algorithms that find, screen and match patients with clinical trials, has been awarded the Citeline Best Patient-facing Technology Initiative 2023.

TrialWire™, custom-built on Salesforce Health Cloud, boosts slow recruiting trials in a matter of days. TrialWire™ Pre-Recruit can also deliver referrals before a study starts, cutting the risk of expensive delays.

TrialWire™ which finds and screens patients online for local and global studies, recently passed its 6 million patient screening milestone.

Key to the TrialWire™ success is that it finds motivated people who are active online researching their medical conditions and options. The algorithms identify only highly eligible people who are invited on to the Platform for AI-Match screening. These motivated candidates also have strong clinical trial retention rates.

Client data shows TrialWire™ cuts recruitment time by more than 50% saving costs and de-risking studies and pipelines.

With more than 80% of clinical trials failing to recruit patients on time, and 30% of research sites not able to meet enrollment goals (10% of sites don’t enroll any patients) TrialWire™ offers peace of mind and significant cost and time saving for sponsors, investors and CROs.

The Citeline Award judges said:

“TrialWire’s platform scalability has enabled the company to enroll patients in 462 trials in various therapeutic areas in the US, European Union, and Asia-Pacific markets. The Platform is also able to recruit across multiple languages and geographies, and is well-suited to conduct decentralized clinical trials, improving access and diversity.”

The Citeline announcement said:

“Citeline is proud to announce that the winners have been announced for the 2023 Citeline Awards. The Awards recognize excellence and innovation in the pharmaceutical industry, celebrating the companies and individuals who are driving progress in drug development.

Nearly 300 people attended the Awards ceremony which took place at the Westin Boston Seaport Hotel, Boston, MA, USA. The Citeline Awards span 12 categories, covering a spectrum of key R&D activities, from successes in early and late-stage research, to advances in technological tools, to innovations in trial design and patient recruitment.

Best Patient-facing Technology Initiative: TrialWire is the leading digital patient recruitment Platform that uses AI and algorithms to rapidly AI-Match patients with studies.”

Pre-Recruit

TrialWire™ recently announced the rollout of Pre-Recruit the pre-recruitment solution that guarantees success before your study starts. (Request more information here – starts in 24 hours)

Pre-Recruit ensures study sites have patients to contact as soon as the sites are activated, saving weeks or even months on a clinical program.

Using Pre-Recruit sites can have a specific number of AI-Match screened eligible patients ready to contact. Sponsors, CROs, or sites can decide on how many patients each site can manage on activation which is pre-set on the Platform.

With Pre-Recruit, eligible patients are found online, AI-Match screened, and sent to dedicated and secure study site portals in Salesforce Health Cloud ready to be contacted by Study Coordinators when sites are activated.

TrialWire™’s Text-to-Patient System ensures patients are retained by managing patient expectations around contact time with auto-reminders confirming a Study Coordinator will contact them shortly.

Secure Text-to-Patient

The Text-to-Patient System is a world first in speed, security, and compliance for Study Coordinators contacting patients to discuss their study application and site bookings.

It is primarily designed to speed up the contact process which is typically delayed using phone or email. Up to 60% of patients can be lost due to contact failure because they often don’t answer an unknown number call from a site. In addition, study coordinators often can’t afford the time to call more than 3-4 times in the hope of connecting with the patient.

TrialWire™ has found from patient responses that 92% want to be contacted by SMS/Text so this was a driving force behind the development and rollout of the service. This even includes studies for older people.

The Text-to-Patient System can support all languages and keeps a record in the study coordinator’s Dashboard of all conversations.

Study coordinators are using this contact system to arrange then confirm times for screening calls, or site screening visits.

TrialWire™ recruitment can start in under 24-hours because the Platform doesn’t require IRB/EC submission.

The TrialWire™ Technology Platform includes:

Dedicated secure portal dashboards for each Study Coordinator where they can review patient details and medical information

Multiple dashboards per site so all Study Coordinators can connect with patients and see real-time progress

Dashboards for sponsors and CROs where they can see de-identified referral status data

Secure Text-to-Patient System for Study Coordinators inside their dashboards for instant communications with the patient – book calls and screening visits

for Study Coordinators inside their dashboards for instant communications with the patient – book calls and screening visits Automated AI-Match and algorithm-driven “find and screen” patients process

Real-time metrics for Study Coordinators showing numbers referred, contacted, screened, and enrolled at their site

Real-time metrics for sponsors and CROs showing numbers referred, contacted, screened, and enrolled – across all sites on a study

HIPAA compliance and all patient privacy security

Built on the Salesforce Health Cloud

Unlimited number of sites globally

Available in all languages

ScreenMatch – the “white glove” SC support system that helps contact and phone screen patients

TrialWire™ is ideal for sponsors and CROs wanting to avoid extended recruitment delays.

TrialWire™ is a privately held technology company that leverages 25 years of experience in the clinical trial patient recruitment sector. TrialWire™ is solving recruitment delays – the most serious and cost impacting problem in the drug development sector.

It’s mission is to end the patient recruitment crisis which is delaying the development of new therapies, costing drug companies billions of dollars a day due to problems finding the right people quickly and enrolling them at the site level.

The TrialWire™ Platform is the most secure service (powered by Salesforce Health Cloud) that uses advanced algorithms to find the right people who are online that might be suitable for studies available on the Platform. They are invited into the Platform and taken through the AI-Match screener to determine an exact match to a study – site-based or remote/virtual. No account sign-up is required to find and apply for a study.

The Platform ingests study data from approved trial registries like ClinicalTrials.Gov.

It uses advanced online algorithms to find patient/trial matches based on detailed demographic and location profiles.

Key to the TrialWire™ success is that it finds motivated people who are actively online trying to find out more about their conditions. They can be connected to a site in under 2 minutes. These people have high retention rates.

Unlike all other digital recruitment firms, TrialWire™ does NOT keep patient details once a study is completed – no databases so no potential privacy breaches. Sponsors are not paying for database building where patients are sent to other studies.