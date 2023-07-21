Global Salmon Market to Reach USD 37.40 Billion by 2027, Fueled by Growing Demand for Healthy Protein Source – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Salmon Market, Volume, Size, Forecast 2023-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.





The global salmon market is set to hit a remarkable milestone, reaching a value of US$ 37.40 Billion by 2027.

The increasing awareness of the health benefits associated with consuming salmon has led to a surge in demand, particularly from health-conscious consumers. As a result, the global salmon market is projected to experience a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% from 2022 to 2027. Additionally, the rising popularity of sushi and other Asian cuisine, featuring salmon as a key ingredient, has further contributed to the surge in demand.

Salmon’s high omega-3 content has made it an essential dietary addition for promoting heart health. Incorporating salmon into one’s diet has been associated with improved cholesterol levels, reduced blood pressure, and prevention of blood clots. Moreover, the omega-3 fatty acids in salmon are believed to enhance brain function, minimize the risk of cognitive shrinking, and reduce the likelihood of Alzheimer’s disease.

The advent of aquaculture, or fish farming, has significantly contributed to the sustained production and accessibility of salmon for consumers worldwide. Advances in packaging and processing technologies have also facilitated efficient transportation and storage of salmon, extending its shelf life and opening doors to new global markets.

Poland Emerges as Leading Salmon Exporter; Chile Facilitates Global Salmon Business

Poland has emerged as a prominent player in the salmon industry, boasting the highest export share among salmon-exporting countries. Its strategic location allows for easy access to major salmon-producing nations, reducing transportation costs and ensuring the availability of fresh salmon. The well-established distribution network for seafood products, including salmon, has been a driving force in Poland’s export success.

Chile, on the other hand, holds a significant position in the global salmon market as one of the leading salmon-importing countries. Its extensive coastline and favorable oceanic conditions have enabled efficient and high-quality salmon farming at a low cost. Furthermore, strict regulations and substantial investments in research and development have enhanced sustainability in the industry, ensuring that Chilean salmon meets international quality and safety standards.

Atlantic Salmon Dominates Global Production; Pink Salmon Gains Popularity

Atlantic salmon stands as the most produced salmon species globally, driven by its popularity among consumers and favorable growth characteristics. Norway leads the production of Atlantic salmon, benefitting from its advantageous location, well-developed infrastructure, and strong government support.

Pink salmon, also known as humpback salmon, holds a significant share in the salmon industry due to its abundance and cost-effectiveness compared to other Pacific salmon species. With its mild flavor and tender flesh, pink salmon is widely used in culinary applications and canned salmon products. The species’ shorter life cycle and faster growth rate make it more economical to produce, contributing to its importance in the salmon market.

In conclusion, the global salmon market’s remarkable growth is attributed to the increasing demand for healthy protein sources, a rising appreciation of salmon’s health benefits, and advancements in aquaculture and processing technologies. As consumers become increasingly health-conscious, the popularity of salmon is expected to continue soaring, driving the industry towards unprecedented growth.

