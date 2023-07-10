GlobalLogic Acquires Sidero, a Leading Software Engineering Firm in Ireland

Acquisition Further Expands GlobalLogic’s Engineering, Architecture, and Cloud Software Development Capabilities and European Footprint

SANTA CLARA, Calif. & ATHLONE, Ireland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GlobalLogic, a Hitachi Group Company and a leader in Digital Engineering, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Sidero Ltd., an Ireland-based engineering services and cloud-native software development company with deep technology specialization in the Communications vertical. This strategic acquisition aims to bolster GlobalLogic’s capabilities in the dynamic Communications technology sector, and expands its European presence in Ireland.









Organizations in the Communications industry continue to be the most disruptive when it comes to digital transformation. Sidero’s expertise in technologies such as Radio Access Networks (RAN), Self-Optimizing Networks (SON), Cloud, and Agile development practices are a clear complement to GlobalLogic’s deep engineering portfolio. Sidero’s talented experience design and engineering teams based in Athlone, Republic of Ireland & Newry, Northern Ireland, facilitate the creation of innovative solutions that will directly benefit GlobalLogic’s current and future clients.

“We are thrilled to welcome the talented Sidero team into the GlobalLogic family.” said Nitesh Banga, President and CEO of GlobalLogic. “Our deep roots in Communications technology are a perfect complement to Sidero’s expertise and competencies. With our combined strengths, we will bring tremendous value to our mutual clients and further enhance our leadership in this and other highly dynamic verticals.”

“GlobalLogic has long been recognized for its digital engineering prowess, unique and diverse employee culture, as well as a delighted community of clients.” said Carmel Owens, CEO, Sidero. “We are excited about the synergies that will be created by our combined organizations, and we look forward to providing differentiated capabilities and enhanced value to our customers in Ireland and across the globe.”

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Under the agreement, Sidero will continue to operate with its existing leadership and staff as a wholly owned subsidiary of GlobalLogic. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approval and is expected to close in the second half of calendar 2023.

About GlobalLogic

GlobalLogic (www.globallogic.com) is a leader in digital engineering. We help brands across the globe design and build innovative products, platforms, and digital experiences for the modern world. By integrating experience design, complex engineering, and data expertise—we help our clients imagine what’s possible and accelerate their transition into tomorrow’s digital businesses. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic operates design studios and engineering centers around the world, extending our deep expertise to customers in the automotive, communications, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, semiconductor, and technology industries. GlobalLogic is a Hitachi Group Company operating under Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), which contributes to a sustainable society with a higher quality of life by driving innovation through data and technology as the Social Innovation Business.

About Sidero

Sidero Ltd. was founded in Athlone in 2013 and today is home to one of Ireland’s most accredited and experienced teams of Software Engineers and Cloud Experts. Sidero builds mission critical software for some of the most successful Irish and global companies. The company was founded by a small team of engineers on the basis of trust and responsiveness. Today, it has a track record of delivering highly successful projects, with an entire organization that is agile and easy to do business with, ensuring that customers stay for the long term.

Culturally diverse, Sidero has a team of 21 nationalities and is constantly investing in its people. Customers and staff alike love how we have adopted Scrum values as an organisation – Commitment; Courage; Focus; Openness and Respect.

As an Amazon Web Services (AWS) partner, with accredited consultants, Sidero is increasingly using Cloud Native to build, deploy and run software that exploits the flexibility of cloud computing, i.e., delivering applications that users want at the pace that business needs. www.sidero.ie

Contacts

Annie Fink



BCW Global



[email protected]

Ruchi Chowdhury



Corporate Communications GlobalLogic



[email protected]